Make Ramen Broth Richer With Just One Egg — But Always Do This First

Meals don't get much simpler than a packet of instant ramen. If you let that packet of noodles serve as the base of a meal — rather than the meal itself — that's a whole different story. One of the easiest ways to do this is by swirling a raw egg into the broth to add silky richness. You can't just drop it straight into the boiling broth, however. Make sure you temper the egg first.

Adding an egg is a way to seriously upgrade a packet of instant ramen because it not only improves the texture and flavor, but also adds a welcome protein boost. When heated quickly, the proteins in the egg will clump, turning it into little bits of curdled scrambled egg. The protein will still be there, but you won't get the desired silkiness. Fortunately, tempering an egg is actually quite simple.

The goal of tempering is to slowly cook the proteins in the eggs, so that they dissolve into the broth. To do this, beat the egg in a small bowl, then spoon the hot broth from the ramen into the bowl while whisking. This process slowly heats the egg, allowing the proteins to cook without curdling. After one or two ladlefuls of broth, the egg mixture can be added to the ramen pot without concern.