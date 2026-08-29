The Simple Marinade Ratio That Works For Any Cut Of Chicken

Whether you decide to bake, grill, or roast chicken, there's a technique that has layers of benefits for even the best cuts of chicken. If you haven't guessed it, marinating the meat is what we're hinting at. Coating chicken in a blend of ingredients before cooking it might seem incredibly simple, but it's essential to get the ratio of the ingredients right when crafting a marinade — especially if you don't plan to follow a specific recipe.

That magical equation for homemade marinade comes down to three parts fat, to one part acid, such as vinegar. This ratio works well because it gives just enough acid to tenderize the chicken without the risk of making the protein mushy or stringy. Both components also create a balance in flavors, so let's dig into how it works.

An acidic ingredient in a marinade will break down the protein structures of the poultry, but doing so also allows your meat to soak up (and retain) more moisture. The fat, like your go-to oil, also helps chicken maintain moisture by protecting it from overcooking (while also helping it to brown). This means cuts like thighs will retain the delicious fat and stay juicy and flavorful during the cooking process, but even chicken breasts will have that barrier. Then there's the flavor; the fat, like full-fat yogurt, will allow the aromatics and spices to reach their full potential as they are non-soluble (aka don't dissolve in water but rather in fat).