What's The Difference Between Blue Bell And Tillamook Ice Cream?
Blue Bell and Tillamook are two of the best ice cream brands out there. The regional treats have fans in different parts of the country, though both have committed customers scraping the bottom of pint packages. Scoop for scoop, however, the two ice creams aren't alike. Each brand might be serving up sweet treats, but the businesses have a few differences when it comes to the kinds of cold desserts they place into freezers around America.
Blue Bell's and Tillamook's ice creams differ in texture. Tillamook's recipes lean into a higher milk fat content, resulting in a noticeable creaminess buyers praise. Blue Bell's ice creams, in comparison, have been described as airier. The companies' flavor lineups also reflect where they are from, with Tillamook's ice creams drawing inspiration from the Pacific Northwest with ingredients like Oregon Dark Cherry Ice Cream, while Blue Bell's portfolio leans into Southern staples like Dutch Chocolate and Pecan Pralines 'n Cream. Ingredients also diverge, as some Blue Bell recipes include high fructose corn syrup while Tillamook markets ice creams made with natural flavors. These variations in texture and ingredients can be traced back to how the two companies began.
Blue Bell's Texas roots and Southern style
Blue Bell Creameries was founded in 1907 by a group of Texan businessmen. They initially focused on making butter from extra cream obtained from local farmers, later turning to ice cream production. In 1930, and the enterprise rebranded to Blue Bell Creameries, named after the Texas bluebell flower. By 1958, the group shifted from butter to fully producing ice cream.
Blue Bell's products now include take home sweet snacks sold in packages, high protein ice cream, sherbet, single-serve treats, and no-sugar added options. As well as year-round flavors of ice creams, including the most popular Blue Bell ice cream flavors like Moo-llenium Crunch and Bride's Cake, there are featured flavors — new, limited-time-only, and regional offerings . A direct store delivery program specifies that only Blue Bell employees handle movement from factory to store to ensure freshness and quality of products.
In the 1980s, the ice cream became available outside of Texas, and Blue Bell's products can now be found in two dozen states. This particular regional identity is prevalent in its flavor offerings. One fan on Reddit compared the Homemade Vanilla to their grandmother's version, calling it "perfect" for serving alongside pie and cobbler.
Tillamook's farmer-owned co-op shapes product choices
In contrast, Tillamook dates back to 1909, when a group of Tillamook Bay farmers found themselves with excess butter and milk. A co-op was established to maintain standards, and articles of incorporation were filed by the Secretary of State to make the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) official.
Separated from Portland by a dangerous coastal mountain range, the group navigated the sea instead, overcoming wrecked boats and salvaged hulls to reach the port. Tillamook continues to sell ice cream, butter, cream cheese, sour cream, yogurt, cheeses, and mac and cheese. Many of the farmer-owners have been producing for generations. Popular Tillamook ice cream flavors include Sea Salt and Honeycomb Toffee and Coffee Almond Fudge.
Because Tillamook's ice cream is still run through a dairy farmer-owned co-op, the higher milk fat content is an intentional choice and exemplifies much of what the business has been built around. "I am addicted to Tillamook Oregon Strawberry. Best strawberry I've ever had," wrote a fan on TikTok, representing the type of praise these creamy pints are known for. When it comes to which brand actually ends up in shopping carts, personal preferences and location often steer whether ice cream lovers reach for creamy Tillamook treats or airy offerings from Blue Bell.