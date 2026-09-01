What's The Difference Between Blue Bell And Tillamook Ice Cream?

Blue Bell and Tillamook are two of the best ice cream brands out there. The regional treats have fans in different parts of the country, though both have committed customers scraping the bottom of pint packages. Scoop for scoop, however, the two ice creams aren't alike. Each brand might be serving up sweet treats, but the businesses have a few differences when it comes to the kinds of cold desserts they place into freezers around America.

Blue Bell's and Tillamook's ice creams differ in texture. Tillamook's recipes lean into a higher milk fat content, resulting in a noticeable creaminess buyers praise. Blue Bell's ice creams, in comparison, have been described as airier. The companies' flavor lineups also reflect where they are from, with Tillamook's ice creams drawing inspiration from the Pacific Northwest with ingredients like Oregon Dark Cherry Ice Cream, while Blue Bell's portfolio leans into Southern staples like Dutch Chocolate and Pecan Pralines 'n Cream. Ingredients also diverge, as some Blue Bell recipes include high fructose corn syrup while Tillamook markets ice creams made with natural flavors. These variations in texture and ingredients can be traced back to how the two companies began.