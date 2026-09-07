Give Fish Sandwiches A German-Style Twist With These Toppings

The German fischbrötchen, or fish sandwich, can be added to the list of classic German dishes to try at least once. It's a highly customizable dish that can be made with many types of seafood, buns, and, very importantly, fantastically fresh, crunchy, and pickled toppings. Fischbrötchen can be made with pickled herring, smoked salmon, crab cakes, breaded fish filets — really whatever fishy base you want. You can put it on a hamburger bun or kaiser roll, a dinner roll, or a small baguette. But it's the fischbrötchen toppings that really allow your personality to shine and your tastebuds to go wild.

Take a simple fish sandwich and transform it into German-style fischbrötchen by adding traditional toppings like onions, lettuce, remoulade sauce, and pickles. The onions can be pickled or raw, red or white. Use whatever lettuce you like to add a bright, light crunch. Green leaf lettuce is a favorite of some, but romaine, spinach, or even shaved cabbage work as well. Thinly sliced dill pickles or gherkins are another perfect addition.

And fischbrötchen's signature sauce adds an extra layer of taste and authenticity. A German remoulade sauce closely resembles tartar sauce; it's a creamy, tangy, mixture of mayo, mustard, herbs, pickles, capers, Worcestershire sauce, and more. Tangy remoulade isn't a necessary ingredient for your fischbrötchen, but it is a traditional one, and it pairs especially well with warm and crispy fried fish.