5 Ingredients, 5 Minutes: These Pumpkin Cookies Are The Perfect Grab-And-Go Breakfast

Fall season is fast approaching, and pumpkin-flavored items will soon be populating grocery store shelves. Of course, the convenience of canned pumpkin means you can enjoy your favorite recipes all year long. If you're looking for a reliable grab-and-go breakfast that requires minimal ingredients and prep time, Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn's five-ingredient pumpkin cookies come together in a matter of minutes.

All it takes is pumpkin puree, almond butter, maple syrup, rolled oats, and pumpkin pie spice to make this delicious and nutritious treat. The prep time to combine the five ingredients and form each cookie takes roughly five minutes, with 12 minutes of baking time at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. From there, it's simply a matter of thoroughly mixing the pumpkin, spices, oats, maple syrup, and nut butter of your choosing and shaping the cookies using approximately ¼ cup of the batter for each.

Not only are they tasty, but these cookies also boast more than 4 grams of dietary fiber and 6 grams of protein per serving. The sodium and fat content are also on the lower side at around 3.1 milligrams and 7.6 grams, respectively. Filled with flavor and essential nutrients, these five-ingredient pumpkin cookies will easily become your routine breakfast.