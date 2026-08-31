5 Ingredients, 5 Minutes: These Pumpkin Cookies Are The Perfect Grab-And-Go Breakfast
Fall season is fast approaching, and pumpkin-flavored items will soon be populating grocery store shelves. Of course, the convenience of canned pumpkin means you can enjoy your favorite recipes all year long. If you're looking for a reliable grab-and-go breakfast that requires minimal ingredients and prep time, Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn's five-ingredient pumpkin cookies come together in a matter of minutes.
All it takes is pumpkin puree, almond butter, maple syrup, rolled oats, and pumpkin pie spice to make this delicious and nutritious treat. The prep time to combine the five ingredients and form each cookie takes roughly five minutes, with 12 minutes of baking time at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. From there, it's simply a matter of thoroughly mixing the pumpkin, spices, oats, maple syrup, and nut butter of your choosing and shaping the cookies using approximately ¼ cup of the batter for each.
Not only are they tasty, but these cookies also boast more than 4 grams of dietary fiber and 6 grams of protein per serving. The sodium and fat content are also on the lower side at around 3.1 milligrams and 7.6 grams, respectively. Filled with flavor and essential nutrients, these five-ingredient pumpkin cookies will easily become your routine breakfast.
Other ways to enjoy the five-ingredient pumpkin cookies
The benefits to this quick and simple recipe include its minimal ingredients and versatility. For example, Hahn notes in the recipe that you can swap in your preferred nut or seed butter for the almond butter. You can also choose to use organic rolled oats or a gluten-free version to suit your dietary needs. While store-bought pumpkin pie spice is a simple shortcut, you can always prepare your own homemade blend to adjust the ratios to your liking. That said, keeping canned pumpkin in your pantry is a better choice, as making your own pumpkin puree is rarely worth it.
This is one of the best pumpkin recipes to get you in the fall mood, providing a balanced breakfast that can double as a snack or decadent dessert with the addition of chocolate chips. Alternatively, try folding in chopped nuts, seeds, or dried fruit for added nutritional value.
The cookies themselves are great on their own, but can also be served alongside complementary foods. Try them with a portion of Greek yogurt or a fall fruit salad, or add a side of cottage cheese to enhance your breakfast with extra protein. Enjoy your cookies with a pumpkin spice latte, chai, or golden milk for a perfect pairing.