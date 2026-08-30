One Of The Best Kinder's BBQ Sauces Is Inspired By A South Carolina Staple

Barbecue sauce is not a one-size-fits-all condiment. A true barbecue aficionado will tell you that there's a specific sauce for every style of barbecue — and even for individual proteins. These may be a long way from generic-tasting mass-market barbecue sauces. For example, South Carolina has four iconic sauces, and one of them inspired Gold BBQ Sauce by Kinder's, which nabbed the number two spot in our ranking of ten Kinder's barbecue sauces.

Traditional Carolina gold sauce is a mustard-based barbecue sauce that relies on a sharper, spicier flavor to cut through the fatty richness of South Carolina's pork-focused barbecue. While Kinder's sauce isn't completely authentic — the first ingredient listed is tomato puree, not mustard — the inclusion of mustard and sugar instead of molasses helps keep it in the Carolina gold family. Our reviewer of Kinder's sauces, says, "This stuff had that distinct mustard flavor without tasting overly vinegary or pungent — those typical sweet BBQ notes came in strong as well, working as a balance." Our writer compared it to a combination of barbecue sauce and mustard, saying it is perfect for dipping chicken as well as pouring over pork.