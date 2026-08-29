A No-Bake Icebox Cake That Tastes Better The Next Day

I love a no-bake icebox cake when the weather gets warm, but these convenient confections are really enjoyable any time of year. What makes an icebox cake unique is that it sets in the fridge over a handful of hours. Sometimes the cakes are briefly cooled in the freezer before the fridge, or solely frozen for later use. This process also means that the cakes often taste even better the next day. One of my favorite of these no-bake options is a Boston cream icebox cake.

The basic ingredients for this icebox cake mimic those of a decadent Boston cream pie recipe. Layers of a creamy filling made with vanilla pudding, frozen whipped topping, and milk are nestled between sheets of graham crackers and topped with a rich chocolate ganache. All of these tastes and textures are delicious; however, there's much to be said for giving the icebox cake a little extra time in the fridge to let all the ingredients mingle.

The creamy layers of vanilla pudding help the graham crackers tenderize, becoming softer and slightly soggy with time. Though characterizing a food as soggy doesn't typically inspire confidence, I'll share that this creates an almost crumb-like texture reminiscent of a classic cake. The topping of luxurious chocolate is the proverbial icing on this no-bake icebox cake, making it an absolute delight after spending the night in the fridge.