A No-Bake Icebox Cake That Tastes Better The Next Day
I love a no-bake icebox cake when the weather gets warm, but these convenient confections are really enjoyable any time of year. What makes an icebox cake unique is that it sets in the fridge over a handful of hours. Sometimes the cakes are briefly cooled in the freezer before the fridge, or solely frozen for later use. This process also means that the cakes often taste even better the next day. One of my favorite of these no-bake options is a Boston cream icebox cake.
The basic ingredients for this icebox cake mimic those of a decadent Boston cream pie recipe. Layers of a creamy filling made with vanilla pudding, frozen whipped topping, and milk are nestled between sheets of graham crackers and topped with a rich chocolate ganache. All of these tastes and textures are delicious; however, there's much to be said for giving the icebox cake a little extra time in the fridge to let all the ingredients mingle.
The creamy layers of vanilla pudding help the graham crackers tenderize, becoming softer and slightly soggy with time. Though characterizing a food as soggy doesn't typically inspire confidence, I'll share that this creates an almost crumb-like texture reminiscent of a classic cake. The topping of luxurious chocolate is the proverbial icing on this no-bake icebox cake, making it an absolute delight after spending the night in the fridge.
Tips for preparing a Boston cream icebox cake
When making any icebox cake, the most important thing you need is patience. Just as a watched pot never boils, neither does a watched fridge. Tasting Table's tips for making a delicious icebox cake clearly state that you should "let time work its magic," and I couldn't agree more. Although this no-bake cake can set in hours, it'll taste noticeably better the next day.
You can test this for yourself. Assemble the layers of a Boston cream icebox cake and let it set in the fridge. Try a small piece after a few hours and then another the next day. The difference in taste and texture will be obvious. The ease of an icebox cake also allows you to get creative with your favorite ingredients, adjusting the recipe to your liking.
For example, you can swap in a pudding flavor other than vanilla. Try strawberry pudding instead and swap your graham crackers for chocolate cookies to transform the classic Boston cream combination into a fruity, chocolatey treat. With time and culinary creativity, this no-bake cake will be a masterpiece. Below is an example of how to prepare a Boston cream-inspired icebox cake.