Blackstone Vs Pit Boss: Which Flat-Top Grill Is Worth The Splurge, According To Customers
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According to Open Brand's Outdoor Cooking Market Insights report from last year, around 85% of grilling enthusiasts spent less than $600 on their outdoor grills in 2025. However, if you're among the approximate 15% who are in the mood for a splurge, chances are that you're torn between the flat-top grills on the more premium end, such as the Blackstone 36-Inch Griddle Airfryer Combo or the Pit Boss 5-Burner Ultimate Griddle. To help you make an educated pick, we scanned through product reviews on the manufacturers' websites, large e-commerce platforms, as well as online forums, and social media feeds. Based on our analysis, the Blackstone takes the crown, but it's close and could well come down to your level of experience and cooking style.
The Pit Boss, with a listed price of $899, is slightly cheaper than the Blackstone, which costs $999, but since you're looking for a splurge, this is unlikely to be a factor. So let's jump right in and see what the word on the street is. While there might be some customers who love Weber's flat-top grill, Blackstone and Pit Boss are the top two outdoor cooking brands by unit share per Open Brand's research. Both brands get consistent love online too. The Blackstone 36-Inch Griddle Airfryer Combo has an impressive 4.7-star rating across nearly 500 reviews on its website. Meanwhile, the Pit Boss has a rating of between 4.2 and 4.5 stars on its own website, Amazon, and Walmart.
These are clear indications that both brands appeal to customers — and unsurprisingly, both have their army of vocal supporters online. While Pit Boss fans love how easy it is to assemble and clean their flat-tops, long-time Blackstone users swear by their old-school charm. Sifting through the comments, what becomes clear is that there's one factor that could prove decisive when you make your pick: the choice of cooking surface.
Surface tension: cold-rolled steel vs non-stick ceramic
While both the grills have large cooking surfaces (Blackstone's measures 768 square inches, while Pit Boss's is 647 square inches), they use very different materials. Blackstone's grill comes with a griddle plate made from cold-rolled steel, using technology designed to prevent warping and consume less energy. Cleaning it can be a big production though. Pit Boss, on the other hand, has a non-stick, ceramic cooking surface, which means it doesn't need to be seasoned, and is much easier to clean.
"The ceramic top of the Pit Boss is a game changer. it's so easy to clean vs the Blackstone and that made me switch," one Redditor posted. However, there are a couple of recurring negatives that come up. The first involves food sticking to the surface. "[I] cooked hot dogs, eggs, and bacon and all stuck and left behind a mess," another customer wrote on the Walmart website. Over on Reddit, a user with a four-burner Pit Boss had a similar complaint. "Cooked on it a handful of times and every[thing] sticks!" they wrote. "[I] tried cooking pancakes this morning, used plenty of oil [and] still had issues with sticking."
There are also a fair number of reviews that mention the surface chipping off after a couple of years. "[I] really love the grill but the griddle coating is starting to chip. I've only had it for two summers now," another customer wrote on the Pit Boss website. Because of the ceramic surface, customers are advised not to use metal tools while grilling. Blackstone customers, meanwhile, feel part of the thrill of grilling lies in the rituals of seasoning and cleaning the grill. "There's a pride that comes in caring for and maintaining these things that you don't get from nonstick stuff," one Redditor wrote.
How customers feel about other features
There's one feature in which the Pit Boss is a clear winner, according to customers, and that is assembly. Multiple users on the Pit Boss website noted how easy it was to put their griddle together. "This griddle came packaged very well. No dents or scratches. It was pretty easy to put together," one customer wrote, adding that only the heavy top needed two people to install. "Very well built and easy to assemble," another happy buyer wrote. In contrast, one of the five disadvantages of a Blackstone grill is the horrible assembly experience, with a customer on Reddit saying: "Nothing lined up properly and the whole unit seems to be cockeyed ... [the] one door won't stay shut and cannot be adjusted."
The addition of the air fryers on the Blackstone received mixed reactions from customers. "You can't get the temperature precision, [you] can't just throw stuff in it like a countertop unit, and the biggest thing is that burning gas produces water vapor ... the opposite of what an air fryer needs," one customer wrote on Reddit. Another user responded: "It keeps everything in one spot. No running inside/outside. I haven't noticed the water vapor at all. [I don't know] what you're talking about. I normally set it to low and shake it occasionally, fries/veggies come out perfect by the time I'm done cooking."
Overall, based on the customer reviews online, it does seem like the more old school, experienced grillers who are used to seasoning, cleaning, and maintaining their griddles prefer the Blackstone, while those who prefer their outdoor cooking to be fuss-free appreciate the low-maintenance features on the Pit Boss.