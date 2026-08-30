Blackstone Vs Pit Boss: Which Flat-Top Grill Is Worth The Splurge, According To Customers

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According to Open Brand's Outdoor Cooking Market Insights report from last year, around 85% of grilling enthusiasts spent less than $600 on their outdoor grills in 2025. However, if you're among the approximate 15% who are in the mood for a splurge, chances are that you're torn between the flat-top grills on the more premium end, such as the Blackstone 36-Inch Griddle Airfryer Combo or the Pit Boss 5-Burner Ultimate Griddle. To help you make an educated pick, we scanned through product reviews on the manufacturers' websites, large e-commerce platforms, as well as online forums, and social media feeds. Based on our analysis, the Blackstone takes the crown, but it's close and could well come down to your level of experience and cooking style.

The Pit Boss, with a listed price of $899, is slightly cheaper than the Blackstone, which costs $999, but since you're looking for a splurge, this is unlikely to be a factor. So let's jump right in and see what the word on the street is. While there might be some customers who love Weber's flat-top grill, Blackstone and Pit Boss are the top two outdoor cooking brands by unit share per Open Brand's research. Both brands get consistent love online too. The Blackstone 36-Inch Griddle Airfryer Combo has an impressive 4.7-star rating across nearly 500 reviews on its website. Meanwhile, the Pit Boss has a rating of between 4.2 and 4.5 stars on its own website, Amazon, and Walmart.

These are clear indications that both brands appeal to customers — and unsurprisingly, both have their army of vocal supporters online. While Pit Boss fans love how easy it is to assemble and clean their flat-tops, long-time Blackstone users swear by their old-school charm. Sifting through the comments, what becomes clear is that there's one factor that could prove decisive when you make your pick: the choice of cooking surface.