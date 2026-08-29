Why You Should Ditch The Pan For Extra-Charred Roasted Peppers

While a fine cut of steak gets a nice, charred crust from a searing hot pan, roasted peppers are another story. Sure, you can sear peppers into charred oblivion, but there are better methods that will instill both a solid char and added flavors. With that in mind, we spoke with Chef Billy Parisi about why you might want to forgo the pan in favor of another method that will produce extra-charred roasted peppers.

The ideal way to char peppers is with an open flame, making the grill the best appliance for the job. The grates are searing hot and yet they also allow an open flame to leap through for the ultimate char. According to the chef, the grill does take a certain finesse. "It's kind of twofold on a grill," Parisi notes. "Watch it closely so you don't scorch and overcook it, but also be patient and let it char and roast up. You definitely want some flames coming through the grates to touch the pepper."

The grill will ensure efficient charring, but it also allows you to char multiple peppers at the same time. Plus, you can also grill main course proteins or other veggies simultaneously. However, if a grill isn't available, a gas stove can also supply the open flame you seek. "The other way I do this is right over an open burner on my stovetop," Parisi adds. "Let it sit right in the fire and turn it as needed. The only problem is, you're for sure going to need to wipe down your cooktop."