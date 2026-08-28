The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying Bourbon

The bourbon aisle can be intimidating, especially when you're just beginning to dip your toes into the world of brown water. Between limited editions, celebrity-backed brands, elaborate packaging, and special mash bills, it's easy to assume that the best bourbon must also be the hardest one to find. But that's not necessarily the case. Tasting Table turned to Chris Blatner, creator of the whiskey page @‌urbanbourbonist on Instagram, to get his expert take on picking out the perfect bottle.

There are several mistakes everyone makes when buying whiskey, but Blatner quickly summed up the biggest mistake you can make when buying bourbon: "Chasing hype. Bourbon drinkers can become fixated on rare bottles, high-age statements, limited editions, and whatever is getting attention online. Scarcity doesn't automatically equal quality, and you can overlook some great whiskey sitting right on the shelf in front of you because you're searching for the bottle everyone else wants."

Bourbon is particularly subjective, so you shouldn't count on the internet's reviews to match your own. Instead of squabbling with collectors over bidding wars on rare bottles, figure out what characteristics you personally like. "Learn what you actually like and shop from there. Pay attention to the distilleries, mash bills, proofs, ages, and flavor profiles of bourbons you've enjoyed, then use that information to choose your next bottle," Blatner advised.