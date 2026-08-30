No Oven Needed: The Appliance That Makes Bakery-Soft Cinnamon Rolls

Whether you've found yourself in a vacation rental with limited kitchen amenities or your own oven is undergoing repairs, your dreams of biting into fluffy weekend cinnamon rolls don't have to be abandoned. Just pull out your rice cooker; the handy appliance can yield soft, gooey treats that taste just as good as the traditionally baked ones. After sampling one of these golden delights, you may be convinced that cinnamon rolls must be added to the list of the absolute best uses for a rice cooker.

Both homemade cinnamon rolls and canned cinnamon rolls can be cooked in the appliance. If you've tried baking a cake in a rice cooker, you understand that the appliance works similarly to an oven for baked goods, building a warm, contained environment that allows dough to rise. Your rolled and sliced cinnamon rolls can be placed into a well-greased rice cooker unit, forgoing the typical baking sheet. While you can use parchment paper to make cleanup easy, letting the bottom of the cinnamon rolls come into contact with the hot metal will result in sticky, crusty, and caramelized undersides. Those who have tried the approach have described the result on YouTube as "crazy fluffy, moist and soft with only the bottom part that is crispy."