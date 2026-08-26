Lay's Baked Vs Sunchips: Which Is The Healthier Choice

Lay's Baked haven't been fried, which is common among some of the most nutritious chip brands, and utilize olive oil for an advertised metric of "50% less fat." Additionally, Lay's made a major change in 2025 by removing artificial flavors and colors. Meanwhile, Sunchips are known for being made with whole grains sans artificial flavors and colors. Taking into account the serving size of each option and the nutritional values per serving, both brands have their merits and drawbacks. But, Lay's Baked has an advantage as the healthier of the two.

A standard sized bag of Lay's Baked and Sunchips are similar, with Lay's Baked weighing in around 6 ¼ ounces and Sunchips at approximately 7 ounces. While the serving size for Lay's Baked is one pack, or just over 177 grams, for Sunchips, it is about 15 chips, or 28 grams. This difference alone puts Lay's Baked a cut above in the healthier stakes, as it's much easier to understand the caloric content of a single bag than trying to work it out by the number of chips eaten.

Comparing the nutrition facts for each product, the amount of calories, saturated fat, sodium, and total sugars are relatively close between Lay's Baked and Sunchips. However, taking a more granular look at each offering, there's a lot to mull over.