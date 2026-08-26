How To Keep Breaded Chicken Crispy After Cooking
Dredging it in the right flour, cooking it at the correct temperature, and using the best tools are all essential tips for making the ultimate fried chicken. But what about keeping the chicken crispy after you take it out of the piping-hot oil? Whether you plan to serve and eat the fried chicken right away or wait to eat later, there are some mistakes that can turn it from crunchy to soggy — which you obviously want to avoid.
Once you take it out of the hot oil, let the breaded chicken drain and cool on a wire rack over a baking sheet as you start your next batch. You should avoid paper towels (even if your mom used them); while it soaks up some of the oil, the towels will trap moisture and turn the breading soggy at the bottom if the chicken sits there for too long.
Another essential tip to keep the chicken warm and crispy while you finish the batch is to hold it in the oven on the warm setting or between 150 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature will keep the chicken toasty and crispy without overcooking or drying it out — just keep it on a wire rack, not directly on a baking sheet.
How to keep fried chicken crispy when reheating it
If you have leftover breaded chicken or are meal prepping for the week, there are additional tips to consider when reheating it, so it remains crispy. No matter which appliance you use to reheat the poultry, pull it out of the fridge and let it come to room temperature so that it gets crispy on the outside and warm on the inside evenly. If possible, reheat the chicken on a baking sheet lined with a wire rack to obtain an even crisp. To reheat it in your oven, go with a temperature around 400 degrees Fahrenheit. And if your go-to appliance is an air fryer, 375 degrees Fahrenheit should keep your coating crunchy. At all costs, avoid the microwave, which will turn the breading soggy rather than crispy due to moisture.
How you store your leftover fried chicken is also important so that it remains fresh and crisps up later. First, cool leftovers before putting them away, as trapped steam in a container will turn crunchy breading soggy. Store your cooled chicken in an airtight container, or wrapped tightly in aluminum foil. It's also best to eat your leftovers within four days, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
If all of this gives you a craving, try our classic buttermilk fried chicken recipe that uses a buttermilk marinade. Prefer a spicy meal? Try our spicy buttermilk fried chicken — and don't forget our tips to keep it crispy.