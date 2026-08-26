How To Keep Breaded Chicken Crispy After Cooking

Dredging it in the right flour, cooking it at the correct temperature, and using the best tools are all essential tips for making the ultimate fried chicken. But what about keeping the chicken crispy after you take it out of the piping-hot oil? Whether you plan to serve and eat the fried chicken right away or wait to eat later, there are some mistakes that can turn it from crunchy to soggy — which you obviously want to avoid.

Once you take it out of the hot oil, let the breaded chicken drain and cool on a wire rack over a baking sheet as you start your next batch. You should avoid paper towels (even if your mom used them); while it soaks up some of the oil, the towels will trap moisture and turn the breading soggy at the bottom if the chicken sits there for too long.

Another essential tip to keep the chicken warm and crispy while you finish the batch is to hold it in the oven on the warm setting or between 150 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature will keep the chicken toasty and crispy without overcooking or drying it out — just keep it on a wire rack, not directly on a baking sheet.