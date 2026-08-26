Are Plastic-Free Coffee Makers Worth It? We Asked A Coffee Expert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Microplastics are pervasive in the environment, food supply, and even within the human body, because we are what we eat — and drink. Most coffee makers include plastic components, but Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, doesn't necessarily see the value in plastic-free options. As he told Tasting Table, "There are much easier and cheaper ways to remove plastic from your kitchen than trying to find a coffee machine where the water and coffee never touch plastic."

Wanting to reduce plastic contact with your coffee isn't pointless, but Woodburn-Simmonds draws a useful distinction between removing one source from your daily routine and the Sisyphean ambition of achieving a fully microplastics-free existence. "In all likelihood, it's such a minimal change to your total exposure to microplastics that you're just burning money," he says.

If you want to minimize the amount of plastic your coffee encounters, Woodburn-Simmonds' preferred replacement is a stainless steel AeroPress Coffee Maker, which does cost about three times as much as a basic plug-in countertop coffee maker. But, as he explains, "Everything other than the silicone seal is stainless steel." An AeroPress is a manual brewer; you add the ground coffee and hot water to the chamber, then use the plunger to force the brewed coffee through a filter and into your cup.