Buffalo Wild Wings' Throwback Menu Brings Back Some Y2K Favorites That Should Have Never Left

Buffalo Wild Wings is takin' it back to the old school. Back to the days of flip phones, frosted tips, and apparently a menu people can't stop thinking about decades later. Customers asked for a Y2K resurgence, and the chain delivered. A grand example of how nagging can work, even in the restaurant industry.

It works out for Buffalo Wild Wings as well, seeing as it reached a major peak in the 2000s. It gets to relive its glory days as we feast on a handful of old favorites. The Y2K menu, which was released on August 19 at participating locations nationwide, includes Beef on Weck Sliders, Buffalo Chips, Garlic Mushrooms, Mini Corn Dogs, and Hot BBQ sauce. On the drink menu, things get a little wild with the epic return of the Buffalo Zoo Cocktail. And what would a throwback menu be without a little merch collab? Buffalo Wild Wings has partnered with Von Dutch to create a capsule collection of "Von Dubs" T-shirts, hoodies, and yes, trucker hats. If that doesn't scream Y2K, then I'm not sure what does.

I haven't bought a hat (yet). But I did travel back in time with the throwback menu, and I'm here to give my honest review. Let's see if these classics have aged better than our MySpace profiles.