The Protein-Packed Aldi Drink That Doubles As A Delicious Coffee Creamer
Protein is all the rage these days. Why? Because it gives you energy throughout the day. But caffeine also gives you energy — granted, it's a different kind of energy, more concentrated and immediate than protein, which is more of a slow burn. So here's a thought: what if you combined the two into one beverage? Surely, that will set you up for success for all-day-long energy, right? Allow us to show you the secret ingredient for pulling off this powerful combination.
On your next trip to Aldi, grab a pack of Elevation Ultra-Filtered Milkshakes — it's around $8 for a four-pack, and they come in chocolate or vanilla flavors. Each of these bottles packs a whopping 30 grams of protein, and they actually taste good too! Now, add these little milkshakes to your coffee in the morning in place of your regular creamer. You might want to give this concoction a catchy name while you're at it — "Jet Fuel" feels right, since you'll be zooming all day after drinking one. And voila, you've successfully combined two forms of energy into one tasty yet powerful protein-packed coffee.
The protein drink the internet swears by
While we'd like to take credit for this groundbreaking combination, we're not the first to try it. That goes to the posters on r/Aldi who swear by it. One commenter compares the coffee-plus-Elevation Milkshake combo to a meal replacement and a morning coffee in one, saying they don't get hungry for five to six hours afterward. Other comments recommend serving it over ice with a doubleshot of espresso or combining it with pudding mix to create a high-protein dessert.
One thing to know going in: despite the name, this "milkshake" doesn't really taste like a milkshake. According to some reviews, it's more watery than it is creamy or thick. But if you're planning to mix it into coffee anyway, that thinness stops being a flaw and starts being an asset, mixing perfectly into your morning cup of Joe. Another important thing to know: They tend to sell out quickly, according to r/Aldi fans. So the next time you see them, grab 'em quick!