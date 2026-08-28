The Protein-Packed Aldi Drink That Doubles As A Delicious Coffee Creamer

Protein is all the rage these days. Why? Because it gives you energy throughout the day. But caffeine also gives you energy — granted, it's a different kind of energy, more concentrated and immediate than protein, which is more of a slow burn. So here's a thought: what if you combined the two into one beverage? Surely, that will set you up for success for all-day-long energy, right? Allow us to show you the secret ingredient for pulling off this powerful combination.

On your next trip to Aldi, grab a pack of Elevation Ultra-Filtered Milkshakes — it's around $8 for a four-pack, and they come in chocolate or vanilla flavors. Each of these bottles packs a whopping 30 grams of protein, and they actually taste good too! Now, add these little milkshakes to your coffee in the morning in place of your regular creamer. You might want to give this concoction a catchy name while you're at it — "Jet Fuel" feels right, since you'll be zooming all day after drinking one. And voila, you've successfully combined two forms of energy into one tasty yet powerful protein-packed coffee.