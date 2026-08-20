RXBar's Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie Bar Deserves To Stay On Shelves For Good
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When it comes to fall flavors, apple is too often disrespected, cast aside in favor of the more seasonal-specific pumpkin. No one goes bobbing for pumpkins, though, so apples deserve their spot atop the autumnal menu as much as any other fruit — and RXBAR agrees. The better-for-you bar company has released a new, limited-edition Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie Bar just in time for fall.
Each bar, which features an ingredient list headlined by oats, egg whites, honey, cashews, and, of course, apples, contains 10 grams of protein and 17 grams of whole grains. They're snacks designed to fill you up, but the real question is whether RXBAR does apple justice. I got to try these bars to see whether they were ripe for the picking or better left on the branch.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
My evaluation of this bar was based on its flavor, texture, scent, and overall cohesiveness.
Taste test
Texture can make or break any granola bar. Too soft and the bar tends to fall apart in the packaging; too hard and each bite feels like you're risking a chipped tooth. Then there are bars that are downright sticky, causing you to burn more calories working your tongue around trying to get things out of your teeth than the actual snack provides. Thankfully, RXBAR has found the perfect sweet spot, and it's on full display in the Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie Bar.
Each bite of this bar rides the perfect line between soft enough to be easy to chew and firm enough to hold together. Yes, it's a bit sticky, but it's mostly for structural purposes, and it's hardly enough to gum up your molars. The crunchier bits, primarily cashews and pumpkin seeds, offer wonderful texture, but they are in no way hard. Add in oats that are cooked to perfection, and you get a bar that is enjoyable to eat.
And the flavor? First comes the scent, which reminds me of a childhood favorite: Nutri-Grain Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Bars. The cinnamon comes through strongly, with the sweet smell of apple on its heels. That order is reversed in the flavor; apples take center stage and also contribute to the excellent texture. There's cinnamon present for sure, but it's not overpowering, giving it a perfectly balanced flavor that could compete with even the best apple pies.
Final verdict
Don't be surprised if the Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie Bar gets added to the regular RXBAR lineup, which our taster tried and ranked. This is a classic flavor that doesn't go over the top. Instead, it's a balanced bar that nails texture and taste in equal measure. Whether you're looking for a snack or an on-the-go breakfast, this is a really great place to start. I'm going to be snacking on these bars all season long, and I think you will be, too.
Price, availability, and nutrition
RXBARs are available online via the RXBAR website. A 5-pack has a suggested retail price of $11.99, or you can snag a 12-pack for $26.99 on Amazon.
The Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie Bar contains 210 calories, 7 grams of fat, 170 milligrams of sodium, 10 grams of protein, and 12 grams of added sugar. It includes some allergens like eggs, peanuts, and cashews.