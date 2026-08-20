RXBar's Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie Bar Deserves To Stay On Shelves For Good

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When it comes to fall flavors, apple is too often disrespected, cast aside in favor of the more seasonal-specific pumpkin. No one goes bobbing for pumpkins, though, so apples deserve their spot atop the autumnal menu as much as any other fruit — and RXBAR agrees. The better-for-you bar company has released a new, limited-edition Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie Bar just in time for fall.

Each bar, which features an ingredient list headlined by oats, egg whites, honey, cashews, and, of course, apples, contains 10 grams of protein and 17 grams of whole grains. They're snacks designed to fill you up, but the real question is whether RXBAR does apple justice. I got to try these bars to see whether they were ripe for the picking or better left on the branch.

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