Fireball's New Fall Flavor Might Just Be Better Than The OG
Fireball Cinnamon Whisky has been a household name since 2007. The brand built its entire platform off a whisky made for shots and for having a good time. From achieving viral status at Pitbull concerts to its well-known tagline, "Tastes like heaven, burns like hell," Fireball has never tried to be something it's not. It leans on the brand it has built, which is a cinnamon-flavored whisky made for party culture.
The September 2026 release of Fireball Torch'd Vanilla, then, makes sense. Smoky vanilla flavor could be the perfect complement to Fireball's strong cinnamon flavor. The last time Fireball introduced a new flavor was in September 2025, when its Blazin' Apple variation was released as a permanent offering, and many fans of the brand took to their online platforms to share their love for the flavor. Will the limited-edition Torch'd Vanilla flavor share the same fate? Here's what I think after taste-testing it.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
My expectations of the Fireball Torch'd Vanilla were high. I love Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, and I'm a skeptic when brands take a good product and change up its flavors. I wanted this variation of classic Fireball to stay true to what the drink has always tasted like, while adding just a little bit of flair. In theory, the addition of vanilla to a cinnamon whiskey sounds lovely, so I wanted it to be well-executed rather than taste artificial or syrupy.
Fireball is a brand that has found success all on its own, even years before it introduced the Blazin' Apple flavor, and certainly before it introduced this Torch'd Vanilla flavor. The main question I considered was: Does this flavor addition live up to the reputation the brand has already established for itself, or is it just an unnecessary addition to Fireball's flavor lineup? Let's find out.
Taste test
Fireball Torch'd Vanilla has the same auburn, burnt-orange color of Fireball's original flavor, and like the OG, the Torch'd Vanilla is aromatic. You can smell the vanilla as soon as you put the bottle or glass to your lips, but the classic cinnamon smoke smell is still there on the back end; in that way, the "Torch'd" part of the name makes sense. It smells like a dessert that is sweet and cozy and can be eaten by a fireplace — almost like a baked Alaska, with a toasted marshmallow and vanilla meringue aroma. It is definitely inviting.
In terms of taste, the Torch'd Vanilla variation did everything I wanted it to. It stayed true to the classic Fireball flavor, while adding in a touch of vanilla to make the spirit sweeter and allowing it to go down a bit smoother. Though it has a slightly thick mouthfeel, it is mostly smooth like honey and tastes more homey and authentic — like what Fireball was always meant to taste like. It burns less than the OG flavor, and the smoky elements both complement the vanilla and follow through on that toasted marshmallow and meringue scent that came through initially.
The vanilla is sweet and creamy upfront, but its natural smokiness provides an authentic bridge for Fireball's natural cinnamon flavors to shine through. The timeless, cinnamon gum-like flavor is still on the back end, but it is much more manageable when paired with vanilla. For me, this drink is best served cold.
Final thoughts
I am someone who loves vanilla flavoring, and Fireball's new variation is one I'm excited to bring with me into fall. For OG Fireball connoisseurs, this is a brand pivot that is worth dropping your skepticism about. On its own, the beverage works cold, but it would be especially good for spiking your coffee with or adding to hot chocolate, especially if you are sipping it fireside with a s'more.
I expect that this limited-edition flavor will have plenty of Fireball fans wanting it to be available year-round. The sweet oak and cinnamon flavoring gives that cozy feeling you get when you eat a really good pastry or bake something that is so aromatic that its scent fills your home. The vanilla's natural smokiness lends itself well to Fireball's cinnamon profile, making this the perfect combination of flavors. Torch'd Vanilla is a great addition to the Fireball lineup.
Price and availability
Fireball Torch'd Vanilla is a limited-edition flavor that will be available nationwide starting September 2026. It is 33% ABV and 66 proof and will be available in 50-milliliter and 750-milliliter bottles. The smaller bottles will be priced at around $0.99 each, with a 10-pack available for around $9.99. The 750-milliliter bottle will cost around $14.99. Prices may vary based on location.