Fireball's New Fall Flavor Might Just Be Better Than The OG

Fireball Torch'd Vanilla has the same auburn, burnt-orange color of Fireball's original flavor, and like the OG, the Torch'd Vanilla is aromatic. You can smell the vanilla as soon as you put the bottle or glass to your lips, but the classic cinnamon smoke smell is still there on the back end; in that way, the "Torch'd" part of the name makes sense. It smells like a dessert that is sweet and cozy and can be eaten by a fireplace — almost like a baked Alaska, with a toasted marshmallow and vanilla meringue aroma. It is definitely inviting.

In terms of taste, the Torch'd Vanilla variation did everything I wanted it to. It stayed true to the classic Fireball flavor, while adding in a touch of vanilla to make the spirit sweeter and allowing it to go down a bit smoother. Though it has a slightly thick mouthfeel, it is mostly smooth like honey and tastes more homey and authentic — like what Fireball was always meant to taste like. It burns less than the OG flavor, and the smoky elements both complement the vanilla and follow through on that toasted marshmallow and meringue scent that came through initially.

The vanilla is sweet and creamy upfront, but its natural smokiness provides an authentic bridge for Fireball's natural cinnamon flavors to shine through. The timeless, cinnamon gum-like flavor is still on the back end, but it is much more manageable when paired with vanilla. For me, this drink is best served cold.