15 Foods Passengers Ate On The Titanic

Even if you haven't seen the 1997 classic movie, you probably know all about the Titanic and its ill-fated voyage in 1912. It is arguably one of the most famous tragedies of all time, and to this day, people are still fascinated by the White Star Line ship and its wreck at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean — including what passengers may have eaten in its luxurious dining room.

For four full days before the ship collided with an iceberg, people lived in varying states of luxury. They played squash, swam, relaxed in libraries while enjoying live music, and they ate a lot of food. These passengers barely had a break from eating — especially in first class.

Here, we take a closer look at some of the foods that people ate on board the Titanic. From the most sophisticated French cuisine to American comfort food and literal gruel, it seems like there was every type of food on board the Titanic.