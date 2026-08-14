A 90-Year-Old Food Giant Is Closing 2 More Plants As Its Beef Business Struggles

In an official press release on August 13, Tyson Foods — the largest meatpacker in the U.S. — confirmed the closures of its Joslin, Illinois, and Eagle Mount, Utah, plants, as well as the company's pursuit of the sale of its facility in Pasco, Washington. This follows the January closure of Tyson's beef plant in Lexington, Nebraska, which employed approximately 3,200 workers, as well as cuts to corporate and leadership roles in 2023. The press release characterized the latest closures as "strategic changes" intended "to position the company for long-term success."

Going forward, Tyson Foods' beef business will revolve around three "strategically located" facilities in Dakota City, Nebraska, Holcomb, Kansas, and Amarillo, Texas. Tyson Foods argued that these plants have considerable capacity for growth, with the company pledging that it will ramp up a second shift at its Amarillo plant as soon as more cattle are available. "Collectively, these changes will allow the company to maintain a similar level of cattle harvesting across a more efficient and modern network," the statement added.

The press release highlighted recent USDA cattle inventory data suggesting that constraints on the beef supply are likely to remain, and acknowledged the impact closures were likely to have upon Tyson Foods employees and their communities, emphasizing the company's commitment to aiding its team members in applying for positions at remaining Tyson facilities.