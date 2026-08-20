Onion Dip Vs French Onion Dip: What's The Difference?

Whether storebought or homemade, you've likely encountered an onion dip or two in your lifetime. It's hard to attend any Superbowl party, potluck, or backyard barbecue without it. But, are you more of a French onion dip fan or a regular onion dip fan, and did you even know there was a difference? Let's get into it.

While you may have heard people refer to any kind of onion-based dip as "onion dip" or "French onion dip" somewhat interchangeably, there actually is a difference between the two. While both are made up from a similar base of sour cream, mayonnaise, or Greek yogurt, classic onion dip tends to have a bright, green, fresh onion flavor. French onion dip, on the other hand, is flavored with onions that are caramelized and usually has a richer umami note thanks to the addition of beef stock or bouillon. The flavor profile is similar to that of French onion soup, which is a rich and delicious combination of slowly caramelized onions, beef broth, and savory herbs.

Any version of an onion dip is going to be a crowd-pleaser, but knowing the difference between the classic and the French onion variety can help you curate a more precise appetizer spread and ensure guests with dietary restrictions avoid foods they can't eat.