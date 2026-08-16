Quote Of The Day By Samin Nosrat: 'For As Long As I've Been Cooking, I've Had A Complicated Relationship With...'

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Born in San Diego, California in 1979, Samin Nosrat is an Iranian-American chef who graduated from UC Berkeley with a major in English. However, she missed her own graduation ceremony to make her shift as a busser at the legendary Chez Panisse. After college, Nosrat worked her way up from busser to chef, learning how to cook and other precious lessons from Alice Waters and the entire community that Waters built at Chez Panisse.

After many formative years at Chez Panisse, Nosrat worked in Italy with chefs Dario Cecchini and Benedetta Vitali, then returned to California to eventually run the kitchen at the now-shuttered Eccolo in San Francisco. Nosrat studied journalism with author and professor Michael Pollan, and then began writing for Bay Area publications and eventually became a food columnist for New York Times Magazine for five years.

Nosrat's first cookbook, "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking", was wildly successful. Published in 2017, it won both a James Beard Award and an IACP Cookbook Award and was named one of the best books of the year by The Washington Post, NPR, and others, and has remained a New York Times bestseller. The following year, Netflix released "Salt Fat Acid Heat," a limited series based on Nosrat's cookbook, where viewers watch Nosrat travel to Italy, Japan, Mexico, and back home to California, and each episode covers an element in the title: salt, fat, acid, and heat.

Later, Nosrat started a podcast called Home Cooking with her friend Hrishikesh Hirway, and also released a second cookbook: "Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love." She currently lives in Oakland, California with her dog Fava, and continues to write, cook, and teach all things food.