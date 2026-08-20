Bored With The Croissan'wich? Try This Breakfast Burger At Burger King Instead

While it's easy enough to combine a burger and a breakfast sandwich, there are plenty of other ways to dress up your brekkie. For instance, one of the many Burger King breakfast sandwich upgrades you can try is substituting the croissant for a burger bun and getting it toasted, which some say is a good way to recreate the chain's Cheesy Breakfast Melt lineup from a few years back. Another little-known upgrade is to replace the sausage with a beef patty for a smoky, flame-grilled taste. Fortunately, some Burger King locations sell the Whopper all day, so you can easily request the switch. If it's not available, we recommend visiting during the transition period between the breakfast and lunch menu, when both breakfast and burger ingredients and equipment may be available.

You can take it a step further by ordering some hash browns on the side and then adding a few to the sandwich for extra crunch. Add some hot sauce at home, or pick your favorite from the chain, and you've got yourself a hearty and spicy breakfast sandwich. Or grab an extra BK dipping sauce, like Zesty Sauce, barbecue, ranch, or honey mustard, to dunk your creation into. For most of these ordering tricks, it's best to order in person since the app won't have the customization options available. If you can make it into a Burger King, ordering at the counter gives you a lot more room to get creative with your breakfast burger.