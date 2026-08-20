Bored With The Croissan'wich? Try This Breakfast Burger At Burger King Instead
Burger King's Croissan'wich has been a fast-food breakfast staple for decades, and it's easy to see why. Instead of the usual English muffins or biscuits, you get a soft and flaky croissant stuffed with a fluffy folded egg, melted American cheese, and your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham. It's buttery, savory, and filling enough for a morning drive-thru run. But after a while, even this classic Burger King breakfast option can get a bit boring. That's why we were intrigued by this Burger King ordering hack on Facebook that turns the classic Croissan'wich into a breakfast burger.
The trick is to order a plain Bacon Cheeseburger and a Ham, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'wich. Then, carefully place the egg and ham on the burger and add Zesty Sauce on top of the breakfast ingredients to your liking. Of course, you can go the other way and add the beef patty to your Croissan'wich instead. Either way, this ordering trick may be a bit pricier as you're ordering two complete sandwiches and bringing that flame-grilled beef patty flavor to an already indulgent breakfast creation. The idea isn't totally unheard of. Burger King Malaysia even offers a similar Beef Croissan'wich with Egg, complete with a flame-grilled beef patty, or the Fully Loaded version with chicken strips and beef bacon.
More ways to build a Burger King breakfast burger
While it's easy enough to combine a burger and a breakfast sandwich, there are plenty of other ways to dress up your brekkie. For instance, one of the many Burger King breakfast sandwich upgrades you can try is substituting the croissant for a burger bun and getting it toasted, which some say is a good way to recreate the chain's Cheesy Breakfast Melt lineup from a few years back. Another little-known upgrade is to replace the sausage with a beef patty for a smoky, flame-grilled taste. Fortunately, some Burger King locations sell the Whopper all day, so you can easily request the switch. If it's not available, we recommend visiting during the transition period between the breakfast and lunch menu, when both breakfast and burger ingredients and equipment may be available.
You can take it a step further by ordering some hash browns on the side and then adding a few to the sandwich for extra crunch. Add some hot sauce at home, or pick your favorite from the chain, and you've got yourself a hearty and spicy breakfast sandwich. Or grab an extra BK dipping sauce, like Zesty Sauce, barbecue, ranch, or honey mustard, to dunk your creation into. For most of these ordering tricks, it's best to order in person since the app won't have the customization options available. If you can make it into a Burger King, ordering at the counter gives you a lot more room to get creative with your breakfast burger.