Instantly Turn Eggs Cowboy Style By Adding One Jarred Dip
Even the worst of cooks can typically whip up scrambled eggs, and for those who can throw it down in the kitchen, there are many tips and tricks to amp up the dish. More specifically, there are many toppings to add to scrambled eggs that make them more delicious, from diced avocado to a dash of hot sauce. But when you want an option that gives flavor and texture, finish your eggs with some cowboy caviar that you might normally reserve for an easy appetizer.
At their best, scrambled eggs are soft and creamy — but can be rather boring texturally and flavor-wise. Meanwhile, cowboy caviar consists of an array of ingredients that can change both of those issues, including red onion, bell peppers, roasted peppers, jalapeños, black beans, corn, and cilantro plus spices from cumin to garlic powder. All of that will add bites of crunch to the top of your morning eggs. Then there are the savory, spicy, and tangy flavors that will really give your eggs the cowboy spin it so needs. And if you prefer an omelette or fried eggs, cowboy caviar will amp up those versions of the dish too.
What else you should know about adding cowboy caviar to tomorrow morning's eggs
You can make cowboy caviar or buy it at the store, whatever you have the time to handle. If you have some time, make our cowboy caviar recipe that has black-eyed peas and avocado and is ready in just 10 minutes. To save time, Trader Joe's sells its Cowboy Caviar Salsa for $3.49 that can easily be spooned on top of any style of eggs if you want a tomato-forward option. There are other options from brands like Meiers, so there should be plenty to choose from if you don't want to make some yourself.
You don't have to stop with cowboy caviar, because there are many other toppings that pair with it on scrambled eggs. Crushed tortilla chips will add a nice salty crunch on top of the cowboy caviar, so don't waste those crumbs in the bottom of the bag. If your go-to cowboy salsa doesn't include avocado, add some slices to the top for creaminess and more nutrition. Freshly chopped cilantro will add a nice brightness to the eggs if you're using a canned version of the salsa and have some of the herb to get rid of. Or step up the heat factor and add a dash (or two) of hot sauce, fresh jalapeños, or pickled ones on top to finish your cowboy-style eggs.