Instantly Turn Eggs Cowboy Style By Adding One Jarred Dip

Even the worst of cooks can typically whip up scrambled eggs, and for those who can throw it down in the kitchen, there are many tips and tricks to amp up the dish. More specifically, there are many toppings to add to scrambled eggs that make them more delicious, from diced avocado to a dash of hot sauce. But when you want an option that gives flavor and texture, finish your eggs with some cowboy caviar that you might normally reserve for an easy appetizer.

At their best, scrambled eggs are soft and creamy — but can be rather boring texturally and flavor-wise. Meanwhile, cowboy caviar consists of an array of ingredients that can change both of those issues, including red onion, bell peppers, roasted peppers, jalapeños, black beans, corn, and cilantro plus spices from cumin to garlic powder. All of that will add bites of crunch to the top of your morning eggs. Then there are the savory, spicy, and tangy flavors that will really give your eggs the cowboy spin it so needs. And if you prefer an omelette or fried eggs, cowboy caviar will amp up those versions of the dish too.