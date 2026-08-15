Quote Of The Day By Michael Pollan: 'The Shared Meal Elevates Eating From A Mechanical Process Of Fueling The...'

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Michael Pollan is a veteran journalist with a 30-year career authoring articles and books that illustrate the historic connections between humans and nature in relation to food, health, industry, and politics. After a long career as the executive editor of Harper's Magazine, Pollan left his post to embark on a writing career that explores environmental connections to food systems. He is also a professor who has taught at Harvard University and UC Berkeley.

Pollan is the author of eight books, and the recipient of the California Book Award and the James Beard Award for food writing. In addition to penning bestselling books, Pollan is a longtime contributor to The New York Times Magazine and has published articles in The New Yorker, Harper's, and Mother Jones. His essays have been reprinted in anthologies including, "Best American Essays" and the "Norton Book of Nature Writing."

Pollan is influential for his role in breaking down the complex relationships between humans, nature, and society, and helping readers gain a deeper understanding of how their food choices affect physical and mental health. He has long been an advocate for adopting a more holistic, natural diet, urging people to eat whole, real foods rather than processed products. He issued a resounding call to action to his readers to think more about where their food comes from. Pollan wants people to consider how the industrial food chain functions and profits, to steer them away from relying on fast, cheap, and convenient meals. This mission has greatly supported the local, sustainable, and organic food movements. Pollan's ability to synthesize and translate overwhelming and often conflicting advice on nutrition and the ethics of food in a way that makes sense to readers is why his words are the quote of the day.