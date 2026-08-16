Not Cherry Garcia, Not Phish Food: This Is Ben & Jerry's Best Pop Culture Flavor

Combining pop culture and favorite foods is a feat reserved for both serious fans and serious foodies. Ben & Jerry's has cornered the ice cream market when it comes to combining the best of pop culture and sweet treats. Among the many fan-favorite flavors available, you might be surprised to find out that neither Cherry Garcia nor Phish Food took the top spot in Tasting Table's rankings of Ben & Jerry's pop culture flavors. Rather, this prestigious honor goes to the Stephen Colbert-themed offering, Americone Dream.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, this pint of vanilla ice cream, laden with fudge-covered waffle cones and caramel swirls, easily took first place for its innovative reimagining of a classic ice cream cone in a spoonable format. Both Cherry Garcia and Phish Food made a good showing, with the former placing third and the latter coming in sixth overall, but neither seemed to achieve the sort of effortless simplicity of Americone Dream. The writer even notes that this concoction seems unusually basic for Ben & Jerry's, given the brand's penchant for fanciful flavors, yet this is its greatest strength.

Notably, when compared to the entire breadth of Ben & Jerry's repertoire, these pop culture varieties perform somewhat differently. Looking at Tasting Table's rankings of every Ben & Jerry's flavor, Americone Dream came in 49th place, Cherry Garcia in 23rd, with Phish Food placing third. Still, there's something about the versatility of such a simple and delicious ice cream flavor.