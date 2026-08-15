Mix These Spices Into Canned Tomato Soup And Make It Taste Homemade

As someone who makes a living writing about food, my love for the kitchen and experimenting with scratch-made recipes runs deep. But with something as versatile and tried-and-true as tomato soup, I also love to keep a can or box of the stuff on hand for when the craving strikes — especially on a rainy or chilly day. Plus, you can easily make canned tomato soup taste like your favorite homemade recipe by adding some simple spices, including my favorites for the job: oregano and thyme.

The most common issue with canned tomato soup is its vaguely metallic canned taste. But oregano and thyme add an earthiness that, when simmered in canned tomato soup for 10 to 15 minutes, accentuates and deepens the tomato taste while masking some of the metallic notes in acidic canned soups. Simmering also reduces the soup slightly, infusing it with herbaceous aromatics and depth of flavor that mirrors your favorite scratch-made recipe.

Truthfully, most Italian seasonings pair well with tomato-based sauces and soups. So, you can use Italian seasoning blends or simmer canned tomato soup with other herbs and spices like dried basil, marjoram, rosemary, or even a bay leaf to see what strikes your fancy.