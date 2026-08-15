Mix These Spices Into Canned Tomato Soup And Make It Taste Homemade
As someone who makes a living writing about food, my love for the kitchen and experimenting with scratch-made recipes runs deep. But with something as versatile and tried-and-true as tomato soup, I also love to keep a can or box of the stuff on hand for when the craving strikes — especially on a rainy or chilly day. Plus, you can easily make canned tomato soup taste like your favorite homemade recipe by adding some simple spices, including my favorites for the job: oregano and thyme.
The most common issue with canned tomato soup is its vaguely metallic canned taste. But oregano and thyme add an earthiness that, when simmered in canned tomato soup for 10 to 15 minutes, accentuates and deepens the tomato taste while masking some of the metallic notes in acidic canned soups. Simmering also reduces the soup slightly, infusing it with herbaceous aromatics and depth of flavor that mirrors your favorite scratch-made recipe.
Truthfully, most Italian seasonings pair well with tomato-based sauces and soups. So, you can use Italian seasoning blends or simmer canned tomato soup with other herbs and spices like dried basil, marjoram, rosemary, or even a bay leaf to see what strikes your fancy.
More ways to spice up canned tomato soup
Once you try simmering canned tomato soup with some simple herbs and spices like oregano and thyme, you'll see the dish develops a deeper, homemade flavor in no time. I also like to add an optional touch of cayenne pepper or red chili flakes for a subtle, pleasant heat. I find that just a dash of black pepper, or the optional cayenne or red pepper flakes, gives canned tomato soup a little extra zing that takes it beyond its typical one-dimensional canned taste.
If you prefer to keep your tomato soup classic (for instance, when served with a toasty grilled cheese), Italian seasonings are best. However, if you want to switch up the canned soup or add even more depth, you can experiment with adding smoked paprika or cumin. You can also look in your spice pantry and get creative by infusing the soup with other herbaceous spices, like a Middle Eastern za'atar blend.
You can also elevate the flavor of canned tomato soup by sautéing 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter in the saucepan with aromatics like onions and garlic before adding in the soup and simmering it with oregano, thyme, or whatever spice blends your heart (or stomach) desires. For extra measure, improve store-bought canned soup even further by whisking in a touch of cream and topping the soup with fresh herbs like basil and toasted nuts or seeds just before serving.