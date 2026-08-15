The Protein-Packed Doritos Alternative That Customers Love
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If you love the crunchy bite and savory seasonings of Doritos chips but wish they packed a bit more protein, there's a chip-aisle alternative you may want to consider: Quest Protein Chips. The bag has earned a surprisingly loyal following, given that it's often compared to the very well-loved Doritos line. While not an exact Doritos clone, many say the flavor comes impressively close — and some actually prefer it to the original.
Quest sells both Tortilla Style Protein Chips and Original Style Protein Chips, but it's the tortilla-style line of chips that most resemble Doritos. Every 1.1-ounce, snack-size Quest bag delivers 19 to 20 grams of protein, and they come in several flavor varieties, similar to the multiple flavor options for regular Doritos. By comparison, the slightly smaller 1-ounce snack bag of regular Nacho Cheese Doritos carries only 2 grams of protein. However, it's worth noting that Doritos recently hopped on the protein bandwagon, launching its own Doritos Protein Chips in February 2026, which carry 10 grams of protein in the 1-ounce single-serve snack bag.
The Quest Protein Chips are baked instead of fried in oil, and they use dairy-based proteins, which help sets them apart nutritionally from an ordinary tortilla chip. So there's a lot of crunchy goodness in those little Quest bags — but what do they actually taste like? Plenty of customers aren't shy about their opinions, weighing in with lots of love.
What real snack lovers think about Quest Protein Chips
Customer reviews suggest that protein and nutrition values aren't the only reasons people keep buying Quest Protein Chips. On the Walmart website, the Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Chip carries a 4.4-star average from almost 36,000 ratings and 10,000 comments. Flavor and crunch are among the qualities often praised, with one verified shopper saying she had specifically been searching for an alternative to Doritos and came away impressed, particularly by the spicy flavor. Another Walmart reviewer compared Quest Loaded Taco to Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, saying the Quest version is less spicy but still amazing. A different Walmart fan of Quest Protein Chips summed up their enthusiasm with a review titled "Doritos who?"
The Doritos comparisons pop up on Reddit as well. One Reddit commenter found the Quest version "significantly more enjoyable than almost any other kind of chip" and quipped that "for once in this cruel world, that somehow has lined up with a healthier choice!" Another Redditor says they prefer the Taco Quest chips to literally any Dorito, though does note that the price stings and it's therefore a "sometimes food." The high price tag, as well as portion size, are a recurring complaint among reviewers. Walmart comments have grumbled about things like paying close to $3 for a small bag, calling them overpriced or way too expensive, or finding that the bag contains only a small amount of chips.
If you'd like to further explore the world of Quest protein products, you'll find a tasty frosted Quest cookie on our list of the best high-protein snacks that double as dessert. Quest also makes an appearance on our list of 18 protein bar brands, proving this protein-packed brand has range.