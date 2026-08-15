The Protein-Packed Doritos Alternative That Customers Love

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If you love the crunchy bite and savory seasonings of Doritos chips but wish they packed a bit more protein, there's a chip-aisle alternative you may want to consider: Quest Protein Chips. The bag has earned a surprisingly loyal following, given that it's often compared to the very well-loved Doritos line. While not an exact Doritos clone, many say the flavor comes impressively close — and some actually prefer it to the original.

Quest sells both Tortilla Style Protein Chips and Original Style Protein Chips, but it's the tortilla-style line of chips that most resemble Doritos. Every 1.1-ounce, snack-size Quest bag delivers 19 to 20 grams of protein, and they come in several flavor varieties, similar to the multiple flavor options for regular Doritos. By comparison, the slightly smaller 1-ounce snack bag of regular Nacho Cheese Doritos carries only 2 grams of protein. However, it's worth noting that Doritos recently hopped on the protein bandwagon, launching its own Doritos Protein Chips in February 2026, which carry 10 grams of protein in the 1-ounce single-serve snack bag.

The Quest Protein Chips are baked instead of fried in oil, and they use dairy-based proteins, which help sets them apart nutritionally from an ordinary tortilla chip. So there's a lot of crunchy goodness in those little Quest bags — but what do they actually taste like? Plenty of customers aren't shy about their opinions, weighing in with lots of love.