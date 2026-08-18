The Chicken Chain Mashed Potatoes That Outshine KFC And Popeyes

Nothing says comfort food quite like a heaping pile of mashed potatoes smothered in rich, savory gravy. And when the craving strikes, there are plenty of fast food spots that do it right. While Popeyes and KFC may be the first that come to mind, there's one chicken chain that actually outranked them both in our ranking of the best fast food mashed potatoes. Jollibee, the Filipino fast food chain, earned the runner-up spot, right behind Boston Market and just ahead of Popeyes and KFC. Our taste tester noted the "flawless texture" of the mashed potatoes and a balance of salty and sweet flavors that came as a pleasant surprise.

Unlike Popeyes and KFC, which use instant mashed potato flakes, Jollibee's mashed potatoes appeared to contain real potato pieces. Our taste tester spotted flecks of reddish-purple potato skins throughout, which "added texture and an earthy flavor," as well as the "occasional mini chunk of potato." You get a rich, creamy, buttery side with enough texture to feel homemade. It's finished with what our reviewer described as "a moat of rich gravy that adds just enough saltiness and depth to the sweetened potatoes." While Jollibee has a smaller footprint in the U.S. than KFC or Popeyes, it's worth stopping by if you ever find yourself near one.