The Chicken Chain Mashed Potatoes That Outshine KFC And Popeyes
Nothing says comfort food quite like a heaping pile of mashed potatoes smothered in rich, savory gravy. And when the craving strikes, there are plenty of fast food spots that do it right. While Popeyes and KFC may be the first that come to mind, there's one chicken chain that actually outranked them both in our ranking of the best fast food mashed potatoes. Jollibee, the Filipino fast food chain, earned the runner-up spot, right behind Boston Market and just ahead of Popeyes and KFC. Our taste tester noted the "flawless texture" of the mashed potatoes and a balance of salty and sweet flavors that came as a pleasant surprise.
Unlike Popeyes and KFC, which use instant mashed potato flakes, Jollibee's mashed potatoes appeared to contain real potato pieces. Our taste tester spotted flecks of reddish-purple potato skins throughout, which "added texture and an earthy flavor," as well as the "occasional mini chunk of potato." You get a rich, creamy, buttery side with enough texture to feel homemade. It's finished with what our reviewer described as "a moat of rich gravy that adds just enough saltiness and depth to the sweetened potatoes." While Jollibee has a smaller footprint in the U.S. than KFC or Popeyes, it's worth stopping by if you ever find yourself near one.
Why customers love Jollibee's mashed potatoes
Jollibee has a solid selection of sides, including Jolly crispy fries, adobo rice, Jolly spaghetti, gravy, and steamed rice. Mashed potatoes, however, are one of the most popular options, especially when served alongside the Chickenjoy, the chain's signature fried chicken. While many customers go for the Chickenjoy and white rice or adobo rice, others prefer getting the mashed potatoes side and dipping that super crispy fried chicken in there. "Mashed potatoes will always be my go to over rice," says one TikTok commenter, while another proudly declares, "Mashed potato hive stand up!!!"
Customers also seem to agree that Jollibee's mashed potatoes have a slight edge over the competition. "They don't have the artificial creaminess like KFC and taste way better than Popeyes," states one TikTok creator who tried the chain for the first time. In a head-to-head taste test between KFC and Jollibee, another TikTok creator said that KFC's mashed potatoes were "absolutely pureed" and had "no bite to it whatsoever," while Jollibee's mashed potatoes had some potato chunks, "so it has a great texture and chew." With such high praise from fast food fans, it's easy to see why Jollibee has earned a spot among America's best fried chicken restaurants. The next time you visit Jollibee, the mashed potatoes may be the side that's most worth adding to your order.