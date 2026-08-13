Why Your Ground Beef Turns Brown So Fast

When you pick up a package of ground beef at the butcher or grocery store, the meat is always a bright-red color. Sometimes, after it sits in your fridge at home for a while, it might start to turn brown. Or other times, it might look brown on the inside even if it's still red on the outside when you go to cook it. It's natural to feel put-off when you see this, but it doesn't necessarily mean your meat is spoiled.

Freshly ground beef is a dark-red or purple color, but as it's exposed to oxygen, it reacts with myoglobin. This pigment is what causes the bright-red color you're accustomed to seeing in the grocery store, even though it's usually wrapped tightly in plastic. This is why vacuum-sealed ground beef that has absolutely no exposure to oxygen is usually a purple-red hue.

However, time and temperature also impact myoglobin, so as it sits in your fridge, even if it stays wrapped in plastic, the prolonged exposure to oxygen can turn it a brown color. This happens more quickly with ground beef than it does with other cuts because ground beef has more exposed surface areas. If it's red on the outside, but brown on the inside, it's simply a mark of the uneven way the oxygen has penetrated the ground beef, and it's still likely safe to eat. If your ground beef has turned brown on the inside and outside, then the U.S. Department of Agriculture warns that it might be spoiled and shouldn't be consumed.