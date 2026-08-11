Forget Pyrex — You Should've Collected This Dishware Brand From Thrift Stores All These Years

Is it just us, or does scoring vintage Pyrex at the thrift store make you feel like you're the universe's favorite? But it turns out that there is another dishware collectible that could be just as valuable. Eagle-eyed collectors are now on the hunt for Gibson Homewares Applejack dishware.

Whether you're in your grandma-core era or you just love collecting valuable vintage items, it's time to get familiar with Gibson Applejack dishware. The L.A.-based homewares company was first founded in 1979. Its Applejack-designed dishware was available throughout the 1980s and 1990s. And, yes, Millennials, that means the dishes you used growing up are now considered vintage.

Gibson Applejack dishes used to be a common fixture in many American kitchens, largely thanks to the country farmhouse kitchen decor trend that began in the 1980s. We all wanted to feel like we were living on "Little House on the Prairie." The wholesome Gibson Applejack pattern became part of that trend. Applejack dishes feature geese carrying ribbons in their beaks with apples in the background (hence the design's name), and the overall vibe is pure country coziness.