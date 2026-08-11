Forget Pyrex — You Should've Collected This Dishware Brand From Thrift Stores All These Years
Is it just us, or does scoring vintage Pyrex at the thrift store make you feel like you're the universe's favorite? But it turns out that there is another dishware collectible that could be just as valuable. Eagle-eyed collectors are now on the hunt for Gibson Homewares Applejack dishware.
Whether you're in your grandma-core era or you just love collecting valuable vintage items, it's time to get familiar with Gibson Applejack dishware. The L.A.-based homewares company was first founded in 1979. Its Applejack-designed dishware was available throughout the 1980s and 1990s. And, yes, Millennials, that means the dishes you used growing up are now considered vintage.
Gibson Applejack dishes used to be a common fixture in many American kitchens, largely thanks to the country farmhouse kitchen decor trend that began in the 1980s. We all wanted to feel like we were living on "Little House on the Prairie." The wholesome Gibson Applejack pattern became part of that trend. Applejack dishes feature geese carrying ribbons in their beaks with apples in the background (hence the design's name), and the overall vibe is pure country coziness.
How to spot authentic Gibson Applejack dishes
Gibson Homewares eventually ceased production of its Applejack design, and now nostalgic collectors are seeking these vintage finds online or at thrift stores and secondhand shops. Along with looking for the signature Applejack geese and apples, you can identify authentic Gibson Applejack dishes by checking the bottom of the item. Authentic Gibson Applejack products will have the Gibson logo, as well as the word 'Applejack' in capital lettering.
Currently, you can find Gibson Applejack dishes on sites like eBay and Etsy. Most are reasonably priced at around $5 to $20 per piece. These collectibles don't just have to gather dust in your china hutch. They are safe for microwave use and can be put in the dishwasher, but to be extra cautious, it's better to hand-wash painted porcelain dishes so that you can preserve the designs.
If you love the cheerful, innocent energy of the Applejack dishware, Gibson has other discontinued patterns that give off the same homey vibes. There is the Adam and Eve pattern, which features country homes, pheasants, and deer. Or there is the Royal Rooster pattern (sold from 2005-2012), which features a large rooster on a sunny morning.