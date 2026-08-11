Missing Bottomless Fries Didn't Help Red Robin's Fast Casual Experiment
If you're a known quantity in the fast food business embarking on a bold new endeavor, it might be prudent not to jettison a thing customers have come to know and love about about your restaurants. So it was with Red Robin and its ill-fated, fast-casual experiment Burger Works, where some customers were disappointed to find the bottomless fries that were a popular part of the Red Robin experience were nowhere to be found.
On Yelp, numerous visitors to a Red Robin Burger Works in Chicago, Illinois, noted the lack of the bottomless fries. One Yelp reviewer recalled asking a member of staff whether the Burger Works offered any "unlimited refills", and was told they did not. The reviewer lamented: "Offering unlimited fries helps define 'Red Robin' for what it is — but I'm hungry and I'll let it slide. I was a bit bummed though for the price I was paying for those fries." Another review clarified: "NO bottomless fries: each serving of steak cut fries costs $2.49, while sweet potato fries costs $2.99."
For those unfamiliar with the gourmet burger chain, most Red Robin locations offer unlimited refills of steak fries, garlic fries, sweet potato fries, and numerous other sides and beverages. If you're wondering if Red Robin's bottomless fries are truly unlimited, Tasting Table can confirm that they are (though that doesn't mean you should abuse this privilege). Given that traditional Red Robin restaurants had been serving bottomless fries since 1994, it was perhaps understandable that some Burger Works customers expected the offer would be carried over when, in 2011, Red Robin branched out into Red Robin Burger Works, a series of prototype fast-casual establishments with a slimmed-down menu. Alas, it was not to be.
Red Robin has struggled since Burger Works, but may be making a turnaround
Regarding the fries themselves, opinions on Yelp were mixed, with one satisfied patron praising them as "fresh, crisp and tasty," while others commented on seasoning (you can get the scoop on what's actually in Red Robin's signature fry seasoning here). But ultimately, it was neither the quality nor the quantity of the fries that would lead to Burger Works' dissolution.
Ultimately, Burger Works could not cement itself within the fast-casual dining landscape, and in 2016, Red Robin shuttered nine of its Burger Works locations, and rebranded the remaining three as "Red Robin Express." According to a Red Robin spokesperson, the Burger Works were not performing as well as hoped, and the company believed not enough had been done to differentiate them from full-service Red Robin restaurants.
This was not the end of Red Robin's woes — like many restaurant chains, it struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This led the company to launch its "North Star" turnaround strategy in 2023 and its subsequent "First Choice" plan in 2025, which saw approximately 100 Red Robin locations sold to franchise operators and 23 more closed. However, there has recently been some good news for the burger chain despite the restaurant closures, as its earnings increased across 2025 and its stock price rose in early 2026. So, if you have a remaining Red Robin in your neighborhood and a prodigious enough appetite, the bottomless fries are still there to enjoy.