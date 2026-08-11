Missing Bottomless Fries Didn't Help Red Robin's Fast Casual Experiment

If you're a known quantity in the fast food business embarking on a bold new endeavor, it might be prudent not to jettison a thing customers have come to know and love about about your restaurants. So it was with Red Robin and its ill-fated, fast-casual experiment Burger Works, where some customers were disappointed to find the bottomless fries that were a popular part of the Red Robin experience were nowhere to be found.

On Yelp, numerous visitors to a Red Robin Burger Works in Chicago, Illinois, noted the lack of the bottomless fries. One Yelp reviewer recalled asking a member of staff whether the Burger Works offered any "unlimited refills", and was told they did not. The reviewer lamented: "Offering unlimited fries helps define 'Red Robin' for what it is — but I'm hungry and I'll let it slide. I was a bit bummed though for the price I was paying for those fries." Another review clarified: "NO bottomless fries: each serving of steak cut fries costs $2.49, while sweet potato fries costs $2.99."

For those unfamiliar with the gourmet burger chain, most Red Robin locations offer unlimited refills of steak fries, garlic fries, sweet potato fries, and numerous other sides and beverages. If you're wondering if Red Robin's bottomless fries are truly unlimited, Tasting Table can confirm that they are (though that doesn't mean you should abuse this privilege). Given that traditional Red Robin restaurants had been serving bottomless fries since 1994, it was perhaps understandable that some Burger Works customers expected the offer would be carried over when, in 2011, Red Robin branched out into Red Robin Burger Works, a series of prototype fast-casual establishments with a slimmed-down menu. Alas, it was not to be.