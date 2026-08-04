8 Forgotten Old-School Tequila Cocktails You Rarely See Anymore

The original Matador first appeared in the Café Royal Cocktail Book, published by the United Kingdom Bartenders Guild in 1937. The tome featured recipes for cocktails that were popular at London bars between the two world wars. The drink was dry and spirit-forward and consisted of tequila, dry vermouth, and orange curaçao. Edgar Morales articulates, "The way bartenders read and treat vermouth in cocktails now is very different than in the 1930s." According to Morales, the historical harshness often meant bartenders need to lean on the mollifying effects of vermouth to soften cocktails.

In 1972, Trader Vic's transformed the cocktail into something more tropical by blending tequila, pineapple juice, and lime juice. A fresh wedge of pineapple completed the drink now dubbed the Tequila Matador. Chris Harrop says, "I love how the pineapple softens tequila's earthy character making this an incredibly approachable cocktail." Justine Tellez believes that the Matador still lives on in many forms, with variations and riffs — like spicy pineapple margaritas — being spiritual successors.

Luis Del Toro seconds this. "I believe some old school cocktails haven't lost steam or become unpopular, they have evolved into modern classic cocktails." Rob Barter suggests that the original version of this drink could make a comeback. "Today's cocktail drinkers have embraced spirit-forward, bitter, and lower-sugar drinks, and [The Matador] fits perfectly into that movement."