The 5 Best New Taco Bell Menu Items Of 2026 So Far (You Can Skip The Lettuce)

To differentiate themselves from the more ordinary flavors offered up by McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King, Taco Bell served three different twists on the chicken nugget at their Live Más event earlier in the year. While fans are still waiting to try the Flamin' Hot Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets, the Doritos Cool Ranch Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Doritos Cool Ranch dipping sauce came and went. The third variety — ultra-spicy Diablo Dusted Nuggets — are the true winner in the pack so far, and one of the best fast food items introduced to the world in April 2026. The right mix of spicy and smoky, these chunks of chicken needed the perfect dipping sauce — the dish comes with two sauces of your choice. The cooling Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch sauce and the slightly lighter-on-the-spice Jalapeño Mustard dip both do the dish justice.

Crafted from the same spices and sauce used in their Diablo Sauce, these nuggets made quite an impression on Taco Bell fans when they dropped over the summer. "I just got these today for the first time and they were amazing," enthused someone on the Reddit thread r/tacobell, continuing, "The diablo ranch sauce is also excellent." Unfortunately, the limited-time nugget deal has already expired — but perhaps The Bell will bring it back at some point in the future.