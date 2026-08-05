The 5 Best New Taco Bell Menu Items Of 2026 So Far (You Can Skip The Lettuce)
Want to Live Más but don't know which Taco Bell 2026 offerings happen to be the most delicious? Fear not, for I've sampled a great deal of their wares over the course of the year — and I've narrowed down their exclusive dishes to the five best, tastiest, and most filling options.
Some of these menu items are only around for a limited time, and some are new parts of the chain's ever-evolving menu. Either way, according to my personal taste and multiple customer reviews — this is the food that most pleased fans of Taco Bell in 2026. They might not be as instantly viral as the chain's yet-to-be-released Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie, but they've made impressions in their own ways with the masses. Full-out meals, desserts, or snacks — there's a little bit of spicy goodness for everyone.
Diablo Dusted Chicken Nuggets
To differentiate themselves from the more ordinary flavors offered up by McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King, Taco Bell served three different twists on the chicken nugget at their Live Más event earlier in the year. While fans are still waiting to try the Flamin' Hot Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets, the Doritos Cool Ranch Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Doritos Cool Ranch dipping sauce came and went. The third variety — ultra-spicy Diablo Dusted Nuggets — are the true winner in the pack so far, and one of the best fast food items introduced to the world in April 2026. The right mix of spicy and smoky, these chunks of chicken needed the perfect dipping sauce — the dish comes with two sauces of your choice. The cooling Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch sauce and the slightly lighter-on-the-spice Jalapeño Mustard dip both do the dish justice.
Crafted from the same spices and sauce used in their Diablo Sauce, these nuggets made quite an impression on Taco Bell fans when they dropped over the summer. "I just got these today for the first time and they were amazing," enthused someone on the Reddit thread r/tacobell, continuing, "The diablo ranch sauce is also excellent." Unfortunately, the limited-time nugget deal has already expired — but perhaps The Bell will bring it back at some point in the future.
Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla
The Cantina Chicken menu gives Taco Bell fans a way to try out old favorites with spicy, marinated chicken replacing beef as the central protein. The Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla balances sweet flavors with a sharp bite of spice and the cheesy goodness of the chain's quesadilla offerings, creating a flavorful but well-balanced meal that can be kicked up with the addition of some Avocado Verde Salsa Sauce, which comes with the wrap. All of that cheese and spice is carefully balanced out by the cream of the avocado, making it a surprisingly complex dish and one that beguiled my tongue. It's a total winner and worth its $6.99 price tag (all prices taken from a Rhode Island location).
Multiple users posting to the Taco Bell subreddit, claim that they're obsessed with the new quesadilla. One poster says that it even reminds them of an old dish the chain used to sell. "It tastes like the old shredded chicken quesarito. Love it!!," they declared.
Cinnamon Sugar Churros
Taco Bell has dabbled in all sorts of dessert offerings in recent years, and 2026 brought fans a classic treat that was added to the Taco Bell Luxe Value Menu for a short time only. These cream-filled cinnamon sugar-covered churros offered a texture and flavor that was a pretty perfect marriage between the chain's much-loved Cinnamon Twists and the creamy filling in its Cinnabon Delights. While I don't love them quite as much as those aforementioned doughy treats, they're the best dessert Taco Bell has offered up all year. Warm, crispy, spicy-sweet, and with the tiniest hint of cream from the filling, it's a melodic symphony of textures and flavors. They were available for $1.99 for three churros before being removed from the menu.
TikTok influencer Stony_ley loved the way the churros tasted, saying, "These are really good." He continued, "The little cream squirt in your mouth tastes so good." Whether it's for their creamy centers or their crispy exteriors, these tasty churros were a welcome addition to the chain's menu and hopefully will be back to stay sometime soon.
Steak Fajita Street Chalupa
The Street Chalupa is another variation on Taco Bell's sauce-laden, double-shelled walking buffet of fiesta. There's a whole lot going on here — the fried outer taco shell, the soft taco inner shell, the layers of fajita seasoned beef, the crisp fajita vegetables, a whole bunch of chopped onions and fresh cilantro, and so many sauces — usually they're also slathered in creamy cheese jalapeño sauce. It's a beautiful mess of a taco to eat your way through but a whole lot of fun to tuck between your teeth, and it tastes delightfully fresh. All of those flavors make for one terrific meal that's worth the $5.99 price tag, and I loved it every time I tried it. It's so inventive and there's nothing else out there like it.
At least one r/tacobell user was as gaga over these Street Chalupas as I am. "They're absolutely delicious. They're the highest quality item that I've had from Taco Bell in many years," they admitted.
Pepper Jack Steak Nacho Fries
After successfully introducing Nacho Fries to the menu permanently in 2026, Taco Bell has tried a lot of different types of loaded fries. There were the Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries, and, even more intriguingly, the Pepper Jack Steak Nacho Fries.
For the pepper jack cheese lover in us all, there's plenty to love about this hearty, spicy dish. It's got layers of cheese — the chain's three-cheese blend. Pico de gallo is tossed on top, with Nacho Cheese Sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce. That's a lot of gooey spicy goodness, and the fresh addition of the pico de gallo really helps it from feeling to heavy or the fries from feeling too greasy on the tongue. I loved the creamy sweetness of the cheese and how it married with the vegetal freshness of the pico de gallo and the spicy fat of the fries themselves. It's a great snack or a perfect side-dish.
Food influencer Peep THIS Out enjoyed them as well. "This is not bad for $5.99," he said. "I feel like it has a lot to it. That pepper jack is made for these nacho fries!"