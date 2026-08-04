What Happens When You Eat Watermelon Seeds?

It's the possibly the most frightening, can't believe your luck, and "what's going to happen to me?" type-of-thing that can happen to you in summer. You've swallowed a watermelon seed. Your mind instantly starts to think that in no time at all, a garden will be growing inside you. Crawling vines first, then ripe melons spilling from your ears and belly button.

Even though eating the seeds can make your mind race to the worst possible outcome, watermelon seeds actually won't even make you sick. When you eat a watermelon seed, you get a bit of added nutrition because watermelon seeds are a safe, healthy, and nutritious food that contains several important minerals.

There are a lot of benefits to eating the seeds of this ancient fruit. That said, we less regularly associate watermelon seed with being beneficial, considering how much more popular seedless watermelon varieties are than all other types. Watermelon fruit is loaded with fiber and polyphenols that feed gut microbes, while watermelon seeds contain zinc, iron, and magnesium. They play their own roles in digestion, cell regeneration, and the function of our nerves, muscles, and heart.