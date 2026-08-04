Why Some Foods Have A Heart Check Symbol On Their Packaging

Lots of groceries have small symbols printed onto the packaging, which can be easy to miss if you aren't looking for them. These are certifications, like the guarantees that food is free from GMOs or gluten, or the Fair Trade certification you can often find on coffee. An important one to know is the Heart-Check symbol. Very simply, this symbol means that the food you're buying is healthy for your heart.

This symbol, a simple red heart with a check mark inside it, shows that a food has been given a Heart-Check Food Certification by the American Heart Association. To acquire this accolade, a food product needs to meet several criteria. Generally, it must contain: Less than 6.5 g of total fat; under 1 g of saturated fat and under 15% of its calories from saturated fat; under 0.5 g of trans fats; under 20 mg of cholesterol; a low amount of sodium, depending on the food category, and; at least 10% of the recommended daily value of either vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, calcium, protein, or dietary fiber.

This certification is so specific because foods with the Heart-Check symbol follow American Heart Association guidelines on the recommended daily intake of dietary saturated and trans fats, sodium, and cholesterol. In excess, these things can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke — two of the leading causes of death in the United States. In other words, to take good care of your cardiovascular health, the Heart-Check symbol will show you the best foods to add to your shopping cart.