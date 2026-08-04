The 61-Year-Old Midwest Chili Chain You Can Only Find In 3 States
Chili is the ultimate comfort food for many Americans, often served in a bowl with a dollop of sour cream, cheese, and green onions. Over in Ohio, they've been taking a whole different Macedonian-inspired approach since the early 1900s. What makes Cincinnati chili so unique is that it's actually a pasta dish — ladled over spaghetti and finished with mountains of finely shredded cheddar. It's now a beloved regional specialty with some of the most fierce loyalty in the Queen City.
One of the biggest restaurant chain names behind that tradition is Gold Star, but you have to travel to one of the three states it's located in for a bite. Despite operating for more than six decades, the chain has remained notably regional, with restaurants found only in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Its local focus makes it feel like a bit of a hidden gem to outsiders, but it's near and dear to just about every Midwesterner's heart.
The company's story started back in 1964, when four Jordanian brothers — the Daouds — purchased a Cincinnati restaurant called Hamburger Heaven. After refining the restaurant's Cincinnati chili recipe and experimenting with the signature spice blend, it wasn't long before the dish became the casual eatery's main attraction. Sales took off, the restaurant was renamed Gold Star, and the franchise steadily expanded throughout the tristate area, where it's still popular today.
Cincinnati chili is a Macedonian slice of the Midwest
Every Cincinnati local has their go-to chili order, and Gold Star's menu showcases all the classic preparations. The classic 3-Way layers spaghetti with the chain's signature spiced chili before finishing it with a pile of shredded cheddar — likely more cheese on one plate than you've ever seen before. Diners can upgrade to a 4-Way or 5-Way plate by adding onions, beans, or both, while the cherished Cincinnati cheese coney pairs a hot dog with mustard, onions, Cincinnati chili, and, of course, cheddar cheese. Beyond the classics, the menu has expanded to include burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, salads, and even an intriguing chili burrito.
The difference between Cincinnati chili and the more traditional Texas-style chili is that the Midwestern version is thinner, gently sweet, and seasoned with warm spices that totally set it apart from other chilis around the U.S. As expected, Gold Star's exact recipe remains a closely guarded family secret, but a James Beard recipe for the city's famous chili includes cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and dry mustard amongst other classic spices. Gold Star's recipe was inspired by the four siblings' mother, who dotted them around the spice markets in Jordan throughout their childhood. The unique flavor of its chili is largely due to the quality of the spices the restaurant sources, which it takes great pride in.