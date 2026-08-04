The 61-Year-Old Midwest Chili Chain You Can Only Find In 3 States

Chili is the ultimate comfort food for many Americans, often served in a bowl with a dollop of sour cream, cheese, and green onions. Over in Ohio, they've been taking a whole different Macedonian-inspired approach since the early 1900s. What makes Cincinnati chili so unique is that it's actually a pasta dish — ladled over spaghetti and finished with mountains of finely shredded cheddar. It's now a beloved regional specialty with some of the most fierce loyalty in the Queen City.

One of the biggest restaurant chain names behind that tradition is Gold Star, but you have to travel to one of the three states it's located in for a bite. Despite operating for more than six decades, the chain has remained notably regional, with restaurants found only in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Its local focus makes it feel like a bit of a hidden gem to outsiders, but it's near and dear to just about every Midwesterner's heart.

The company's story started back in 1964, when four Jordanian brothers — the Daouds — purchased a Cincinnati restaurant called Hamburger Heaven. After refining the restaurant's Cincinnati chili recipe and experimenting with the signature spice blend, it wasn't long before the dish became the casual eatery's main attraction. Sales took off, the restaurant was renamed Gold Star, and the franchise steadily expanded throughout the tristate area, where it's still popular today.