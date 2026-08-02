If You Have Canned Potatoes And A Pound Of Ground Beef, Make A Southern Smothered Dinner In 20 Minutes

If you grew up in the Southern United States, there's a good chance that your mom, aunt, or grandma whipped up ground beef and potatoes smothered in gravy for dinner at least once a week. The meal is full of flavor but doesn't require much effort or many ingredients, hence why it's a go-to. And there's an even easier way make it than how your family might've pulled it off. All it takes is ground beef, gravy mix, canned potatoes, and about 20 minutes of your time.

Ground beef is the core of this easy smothered dinner, which will add meaty flavor and protein to the meal. Of course, you can use your own homemade creamy country gravy recipe if you're feeling fancy, but a packet of gravy mix is the ultimate hack for this nostalgic food you probably grew up eating in the American South. And canned sliced spuds will decrease the prep work and cook time so you can get dinner on the table quicker. The only other ingredient that you might want to pull out is some type of vegetable, like green beans or corn — whether it's canned, fresh, or frozen.