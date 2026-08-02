If You Have Canned Potatoes And A Pound Of Ground Beef, Make A Southern Smothered Dinner In 20 Minutes
If you grew up in the Southern United States, there's a good chance that your mom, aunt, or grandma whipped up ground beef and potatoes smothered in gravy for dinner at least once a week. The meal is full of flavor but doesn't require much effort or many ingredients, hence why it's a go-to. And there's an even easier way make it than how your family might've pulled it off. All it takes is ground beef, gravy mix, canned potatoes, and about 20 minutes of your time.
Ground beef is the core of this easy smothered dinner, which will add meaty flavor and protein to the meal. Of course, you can use your own homemade creamy country gravy recipe if you're feeling fancy, but a packet of gravy mix is the ultimate hack for this nostalgic food you probably grew up eating in the American South. And canned sliced spuds will decrease the prep work and cook time so you can get dinner on the table quicker. The only other ingredient that you might want to pull out is some type of vegetable, like green beans or corn — whether it's canned, fresh, or frozen.
How to make quick Southern-style gravy with beef and potatoes
The first step in this quick Southern-style smothered dish is to cook the ground beef in a skillet, then use that flavorful fat to build your gravy. Dissolve the instant gravy in water or stock, then pour it into the pan and allow it to thicken up. Of course, you could also use all-purpose flour, seasonings like onion or garlic powder, and a dash of Worcestershire sauce instead of the gravy packet. Once your gravy and beef mixture is thickened, add in the drained potatoes. This is the point when you might want to stir in some canned veggies, if you choose to use them, or perhaps some diced onion. Season with salt or your other go-to spices to adjust the flavor to taste, then cover it for a few minutes to allow the vegetables to soften and the flavors to meld together.
There are some other ways to spruce up the meal without much added fuss, too. A bay leaf or two will give the beef and gravy mixture a deeper flavor — just don't forget to remove them before serving. Freshly-chopped herbs like rosemary, thyme, and parsley are also easy ways to add more flavor to the dish. Prefer some heat? Stir chipotles in adobo, your go-to hot sauce, or chili flakes into the gravy. And if you don't have canned, sliced potatoes, whip up some creamy garlic mashed red potatoes instead to soak up your 20-minute smothered beef.