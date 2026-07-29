4 KC Masterpiece BBQ Sauce Flavors, Ranked
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If you're a barbecue connoisseur, chances are you've come across KC Masterpiece, a barbecue sauce brand that takes its flavor cues from — where else? — Kansas City. But what exactly does it mean to be a Kansas City barbecue sauce? Taste-wise, this is a sweet-and-smoky sauce that leans heavily on sugar (usually in the form of molasses, brown sugar, or a combination of both) and tomatoes. The amount of supplementary ingredients like vinegar, herbs, and spices vary from brand to brand, but usually the sweetness reigns supreme. As for the texture, it's thick and sticky from its reduction. The result is a sweet dipping sauce that perfectly complements your savory smoked meats.
Despite this seemingly specific flavor profile, there have been a number of KC Masterpiece varieties released over the years, all offering slight twists on the classic formula. Equipped with plain pulled pork and undressed ribs as my meaty test subjects, I tried each of the KC Masterpiece sauces I could find to see which had the best flavor and enhanced the meat the most.
4. Sweet Honey & Molasses Barbecue Sauce
One of the ways KC Masterpiece reinvents Kansas City barbecue sauce is to play with the sweetener. Here, the sauce looks to blend both wildflower honey and pure sugarcane molasses for a double dose of sweetness. The sauce also promises a hint of onion and vinegar, and smattering of spices to try to round out the flavor.
Surprisingly, though this sauce claims to be all about the sweetness, I found that it was dominated by the acidic vinegar. Some honeys can have an underlying sour flavor, but the tanginess here came out of left field. While there is still some sugar, the sauce really missed out on seasoning. Spice, smokiness, or even some punchy garlic could have added dimension to this one-note sauce. It felt too sour to be considered a true, sweet Kansas City-style barbecue sauce, and too boring to be of use as anything else.
3. Kansas City Classic Barbecue Sauce
The Kansas City Classic Barbecue Sauce was unveiled as an anniversary homage. The brand touts that the recipe is based on the one that won it the blue ribbon at the First American Royal Barbecue competition. With this kind of pedigree, you'd expect it to pack a flavorful punch.
My first taste definitely revealed a bold wave of heat, and I'd say this was the spiciest of the sauces I tried (though it's still not very spicy). While I appreciated the kick, it unfortunately wasn't enough to save an overwhelmingly sweet base. A close look at the back label backed up what my tongue was feeling. First off, this baby is packing 12 grams of added sugar per 2-tablespoon serving. Second, it lists sugar as its main sweetener. Though it does contain molasses as well, plain granulated sugar lacks the same underlying level of complexity as honey or brown sugar. The result is a sauce that is more sweet than anything else; it can't do much more than make candied meat.
2. The American Original Barbecue Sauce
The American Original flavor has much more riding on it than the other varieties. After all, most people looking to dip their toe into KC Masterpiece will reach for the traditional sauce first. Corporate leadership at KC headquarters can breathe a collective sigh of relief because the signature sauce is pretty darn good.
There's plenty of rich tomato sweetness to be found in this sauce, but unlike the Kansas City Classic and the Sweet Honey and Molasses variety, this one didn't become too syrupy. The balance between sugar and tang is much better here, and I could dip my ribs into it more than once without overwhelming my taste buds. One of the most rewarding aspects of this sauce is its warmth, which creeps in at the end.
My one criticism would be with the heavy, borderline stodgy texture. But as a kettle-cooked sauce, it kind of comes with the territory. If you're looking for an introduction to Kansas City-style barbecue sauce, this is a solid place to start. However, if you want to experience the best that KC Masterpiece has to offer, there's still one better sauce to try.
1. Hickory Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce
As noted in the name, this barbecue sauce is all about celebrating that savory kiss of smoke combined with a molasses-rich touch of brown sugar. I was immediately skeptical of the presence of the "natural hickory smoke flavor," as I've always found ingredients similar to liquid smoke taste very artificial. Sometimes, you've just got to trust the professionals.
The Hickory Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce is well-balanced, nuanced, and a solid addition to an array of savory meats. I could see its sweet-and-smoky flavor pairing just as well with sloppy Joes as with smoked pork butt. And that versatility is a rarity when it comes to barbecue sauce.
To me, the success of this sauce can be credited to its choice of sweetener. Brown sugar is less bitter than molasses and more nuanced than plain granulated sugar, creating a better balance than the Kansas City Classic sauce. I also appreciated that extra touch of smokiness felt neither artificial nor forced. Though it didn't have the same subtle heat as the Original, its texture made up for it with a much smoother finish. If you like a sweet, Kansas City-style barbecue sauce, this variety should definitely get a spot on your condiment roster.
Methodology
Though KC Masterpiece sells more than these sauces, I was only able to locate these four locally. To gauge how well the barbecue sauce worked with actual smoked meats, I tasted them with lightly seasoned smoked ribs and smoked pulled pork. I also tasted the barbecue sauces on their own.
For my evaluation, I considered how each sauce's flavor distinguished it from the next, including heat level, sweetness, and tanginess. I also considered whether these elements were balanced or whether one flavor dominated the others. Texture played a role as well; I wanted a sauce that was thick and rich, but not syrupy. Ultimately, sauces that complemented and enhanced the meat beat ones that were too heavy or had one-note flavor profiles.