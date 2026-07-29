4 KC Masterpiece BBQ Sauce Flavors, Ranked

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If you're a barbecue connoisseur, chances are you've come across KC Masterpiece, a barbecue sauce brand that takes its flavor cues from — where else? — Kansas City. But what exactly does it mean to be a Kansas City barbecue sauce? Taste-wise, this is a sweet-and-smoky sauce that leans heavily on sugar (usually in the form of molasses, brown sugar, or a combination of both) and tomatoes. The amount of supplementary ingredients like vinegar, herbs, and spices vary from brand to brand, but usually the sweetness reigns supreme. As for the texture, it's thick and sticky from its reduction. The result is a sweet dipping sauce that perfectly complements your savory smoked meats.

Despite this seemingly specific flavor profile, there have been a number of KC Masterpiece varieties released over the years, all offering slight twists on the classic formula. Equipped with plain pulled pork and undressed ribs as my meaty test subjects, I tried each of the KC Masterpiece sauces I could find to see which had the best flavor and enhanced the meat the most.