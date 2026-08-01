Don't Write Off Sauvignon Blanc Until You Try This Italian Style

Sauvignon blanc is one of those wines that is particularly divisive (we're also looking at you, chardonnay). It's a ubiquitous, by-the-glass offering — usually from France, where the most sauvignon blanc is produced globally, or New Zealand, where the majority of vineyard space is devoted to the grape — and it has its share of both rabid fans and haters. If Sauvy B (as it's often called) hasn't won you over, it may be time to give another country's version a try and seek out sauvignon blanc from Italy.

There is a difference between sauvignon blanc from France, New Zealand, and other regions. While French sauvignon blanc is crisp and mineral, with a light body and high acidity that's paired with notes of honeydew or grapefruit, New Zealand's sauvignon blanc is more expressive. The island nation exports wines that lean greener and more tropical, with notes of grass and green pepper alongside passionfruit and kiwi. There's less minerality, so fruitiness are more pronounced. It's quite the range of flavors and drinking experiences, and it's no surprise that wine lovers tend to choose one over the other — or forgo sauvignon blanc entirely.

Sauvignon blanc from Italy is a different animal. If you head to the mountains of Northern Italy, you'll find the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. The sauvignon blanc grown and produced here has a beautiful balance that's widely appealing. These wines are aromatic and fruity (think: white peach and lemon, plus herbal notes), but also have an acidity that comes from the cool temperatures and mountainous, mineral-rich terroir. If you're not convinced by French or New Zealand sauvignon blanc, you may find the Italian interpretation is just what you're looking for.