10 Foods That Seem Healthy But Aren't As Good For You As You Think

Food manufacturers know we strive to eat healthy — at least most of the time — so many products cater to that wish. Labels do their best to grab our attention, with buzzwords like wholesome, smart snacking, and made with simple ingredients, but what do these claims even mean? Wholesome isn't a term regulated by the FDA for use on labels, so it's hard to know what that means. And a product with "four simple ingredients" sounds healthy, but what if one ingredient is sugar and one is added flavor?

I've been a nutritionist for over 25 years, so I've read my share of nutrition labels. While product labeling requirements have gotten a tad stricter, I'm still constantly surprised by foods that appear healthy at first glance, but are actually far from it. An item may look exceedingly healthy on the front of the package, but flip it over, and the ingredient list can be highly objectionable. Nutrition is my profession, and I'm still astounded; I can only imagine how hard it is for folks navigating grocery store shelves seeking healthier options.

For that reason, I've compiled a list of popular food items that aren't as nutritious as they seem. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or the snacks you crave round the clock, I've assembled ten categories of foods to be aware of. Thankfully, there are plenty of alternatives to the foods listed below, and a quick look at nutrition labels will help you decide what's best for you.