The Ideal Oven Temperature For Tender Baked Brisket

Brisket may come from a tough hunk of meat, but if you cook it right, it practically melts in your mouth. For barbecue lovers, we have smoked brisket recipes and a slow cooker brisket for a lower-maintenance recipe, but both methods are low and slow. Unsurprisingly, that same strategy also applies to achieving tender baked brisket. We spoke with Chris DeLisle, the carnivore-cuisine advocate behind Chris Cooking Nashville whose new cookbook debuts in October 2026, who recommends baking brisket at 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

"It's the sweet spot where the connective tissue has plenty of time to slowly break down into gelatin without the outside drying out before the center becomes tender," DeLisle reveals. "This controlled breakdown of collagen is the key to great texture and flavor." A quick sear may work on ultra fatty, tender steak cuts, but brisket needs time and patience. The connective tissues and collagen cause brisket to be a tough leathery consistency if they don't break down properly.

However, a low and slow cook, says DeLisle, "slowly [transforms them] into rich gelatin, which is soft and juicy, over time. That's what gives properly cooked brisket its signature tenderness and juicy mouthfeel." There are no shortcuts to take with brisket, but the juicy, fall-apart result of low and slow oven baking is well worth the wait. At 250 degrees, brisket takes between an hour and an hour 15 minutes per pound to cook. A five-pound brisket will take between 5 and 6 hours.