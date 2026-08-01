Creamy Tuna Makes Brazilian-Style Pasta Salad A Game-Changer For Easy Meals
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There is no shortage of pasta salad recipes available on the internet. Whether you prefer something that's super creamy or a variation that is light and packed with fresh veggies and herbs, there is a recipe for you. One of the best additions to any pasta salad, though, is tuna. Tuna is a very nutrient-dense and inexpensive protein, and it adds a unique spin to an otherwise bland bowl. You'll find it in classic American pasta salads, as well as international renditions, including one from Brazil.
Brazilian pasta salad, or Salada de Macarrão, is made with canned tuna, mayonnaise, and an assortment of other ingredients. Some add fresh onions and raisins. You can also add bacon to the recipe if you prefer. If you aren't keen on raisins, you can add hearts of palm, green olives, peas, or any combination of the three instead. As long as you have that creamy tuna component, you can be well on your way to a tasty pasta salad.
Variations of Brazilian pasta salad worth trying
One of the best things about Brazilian pasta salad is its versatility. Some more divisive preparations, including those that contain raisins, can be modified to be fruit-free. However, this may be a don't-knock-it-until-you-try-it recipe, as the dried fruit adds sweetness to the salad and balances the saltiness of the tuna and richness of an ingredient like Japanese mayo (which is not the same thing as regular mayo, as the Japanese version is made with egg yolks).
You could also swap out the raisins for dried cranberries, which are a bit more pasta salad-adjacent. Another avenue for creativity is to play with the type of tuna you add to this salad. While plain canned tuna packed in water would be suitable, if you're after flavor, look for tuna packaged in oil. Options like the Fishwife Albacore Tuna Variety Pack offer additional flavors, like Spanish lemon and spicy cayenne, which can serve to further customize your Brazilian pasta salad.
There are plenty of other inexpensive canned ingredients you can add to the mix. If you prefer something with more sweetness, for example, nix the raisins and add chopped sun-dried tomatoes to the pasta salad. They will offer a subtle sweetness, though they won't give you the same chewy mouthfeel as the dried fruit. As long as you stick to the mayonnaise and canned tuna base, your Brazilian pasta salad will be golden.