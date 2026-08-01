One of the best things about Brazilian pasta salad is its versatility. Some more divisive preparations, including those that contain raisins, can be modified to be fruit-free. However, this may be a don't-knock-it-until-you-try-it recipe, as the dried fruit adds sweetness to the salad and balances the saltiness of the tuna and richness of an ingredient like Japanese mayo (which is not the same thing as regular mayo, as the Japanese version is made with egg yolks).

You could also swap out the raisins for dried cranberries, which are a bit more pasta salad-adjacent. Another avenue for creativity is to play with the type of tuna you add to this salad. While plain canned tuna packed in water would be suitable, if you're after flavor, look for tuna packaged in oil. Options like the Fishwife Albacore Tuna Variety Pack offer additional flavors, like Spanish lemon and spicy cayenne, which can serve to further customize your Brazilian pasta salad.

There are plenty of other inexpensive canned ingredients you can add to the mix. If you prefer something with more sweetness, for example, nix the raisins and add chopped sun-dried tomatoes to the pasta salad. They will offer a subtle sweetness, though they won't give you the same chewy mouthfeel as the dried fruit. As long as you stick to the mayonnaise and canned tuna base, your Brazilian pasta salad will be golden.