Why You'll Never Find Norway's Best-Selling Beer On American Shelves
As beer fans in the United States may already know, there are quite a few countries in the world that also have strong beer cultures. Germany, the Czech Republic, England, Ireland, Mexico, and Japan are a few staples that come to mind, but one nation you might not think of is Norway. That's because, for the most part, its beer hasn't been — and likely won't ever be — on American store shelves or in its tap lines. This includes Ringnes Bryggeri pilsner, a best-selling beer at home that many U.S. dwellers have likely never seen due to high import costs.
Beer has been important in Norway since the Viking Age. As production moved from homebrewing to commercial operations in the 20th century, the industry consolidated, and the two main breweries became Hansa Borg and Carlsberg-Ringnes. Carlsberg acquired Ringnes in 2004, but Ringnes Bryggeri's pilsner has been brewed since 1886. It's the most popular beer in Norway, but don't bother searching for Ringnes pilsner stateside.
Beer in Norway is very expensive, thanks to the country's taxes. A domestic draft pilsner in a bar there costs about $10, and a can in a supermarket is around $3.50. In the U.S., the average cost for a draft beer in 2026 is roughly $6.50, and just under a dollar per can for a 12-pack of a ubiquitous American brand like Budweiser. Importing costs for beer, which fluctuate but hover around 10% or higher, make Ringnes pilsner a no-go for American distributors, especially when there are so many cheaper options.
Craft beers are some of the limited Norwegian offerings in the U.S.
Driven by costs and consumer demand, Mexico, Canada, Germany, and Belgium are considered "tier one" countries for beer imports to the U.S. Offerings from these nations are among the most popular beers in the country, aside from domestic styles. All continents except Antarctica have some kind of beer-import presence in America, but the expense of beer in Norway and other Scandinavian countries causes them to largely miss out on the action. Not only do brewers have to pay high taxes in Norway to produce beer, but those taxes increase for beers over 4.7% ABV.
There's one important exception: craft beer. Norway's craft beer scene is booming. Encountering Norwegian craft beer in the U.S. is uncommon, but you may be lucky enough to stumble upon one from Oslo Brewing. It is one of Norway's most prolific craft producers, and its lagers, IPAs, porters, and more can be found at select spots in the U.S. In Montana, the Norwegian Beverage Co. was established to import native brews, including the traditional Christmas beer, juleøl, from Norway's oldest continuously running brewery, Aass. Juleøl and other time-honored Norwegian styles are contenders for the top rare beers in the world worth tracking down.
Norway even has its own yeast strain, kveik yeast, that's long been a crucial element in unique farmhouse beers and has more recently infiltrated the American craft brewing industry. If you can't find actual Norwegian beer, you may be able to try kveik yeast-brewed beer at some of the best breweries in the U.S.