Why You'll Never Find Norway's Best-Selling Beer On American Shelves

As beer fans in the United States may already know, there are quite a few countries in the world that also have strong beer cultures. Germany, the Czech Republic, England, Ireland, Mexico, and Japan are a few staples that come to mind, but one nation you might not think of is Norway. That's because, for the most part, its beer hasn't been — and likely won't ever be — on American store shelves or in its tap lines. This includes Ringnes Bryggeri pilsner, a best-selling beer at home that many U.S. dwellers have likely never seen due to high import costs.

Beer has been important in Norway since the Viking Age. As production moved from homebrewing to commercial operations in the 20th century, the industry consolidated, and the two main breweries became Hansa Borg and Carlsberg-Ringnes. Carlsberg acquired Ringnes in 2004, but Ringnes Bryggeri's pilsner has been brewed since 1886. It's the most popular beer in Norway, but don't bother searching for Ringnes pilsner stateside.

Beer in Norway is very expensive, thanks to the country's taxes. A domestic draft pilsner in a bar there costs about $10, and a can in a supermarket is around $3.50. In the U.S., the average cost for a draft beer in 2026 is roughly $6.50, and just under a dollar per can for a 12-pack of a ubiquitous American brand like Budweiser. Importing costs for beer, which fluctuate but hover around 10% or higher, make Ringnes pilsner a no-go for American distributors, especially when there are so many cheaper options.