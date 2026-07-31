Why Your Homemade Hamburgers Keep Falling Apart (And How To Prevent It)

Just about everyone who has made a homemade burger has also watched a homemade burger fall to pieces while cooking. It's even worse if it happens on the grill and half the meat falls into the coals. The more experience you get making and grilling burgers, the less often this happens, and a few simple tips can help prevent it. One of the best things you can do to keep your burgers together requires almost no effort at all — you just need to refrigerate them ahead of time.

One common fix for crumbling burgers is using a binder, but Gordon Ramsay recommends forming your burgers the day before and letting them sit in the fridge overnight. "Get this done the day before, set them in the fridge so they stay nice and firm," he explained in a "Good Morning America" cooking tutorial back in 2017. "That way they don't fall apart on the grill."

Ground beef is a mixture of fat and muscle tissue. When it's cold, the fat helps hold the patty together more firmly than when the beef is warm. Handling the burgers too much or letting them sit out allows the fat to soften. Think about what happens when you form burger patties with your hands: You end up getting greasy because the warmth from your hands softens the fat in the beef. The burgers will get looser, which can lead to them falling apart on the grill. A cold burger will hold its shape while the proteins in the meat, especially myosin, firm up during cooking. If it's too warm to start with, the fat can melt before the proteins have set, and the burger falls apart. This is, in part, why lean burgers also fall apart more easily. They just don't have enough fat to help hold them together.