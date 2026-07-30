Extra Dry Vs Brut Champagne: What's The Difference?

There are many different types of Champagnes, not to mention other types of bubbles like Prosecco, Cava, or other sparkling wines. A true Champagne must come from the Champagne region of France, and must be made in a traditional and regulated manner. Even if you do speak a bit of French, navigating the labels of various Champagne bottles in a store can be daunting, with so many terms you might be unfamiliar with. Among those bottles, you'll probably see Brut and Extra Dry.

"Brut" translates to "raw," "unrefined," or "dry" in French, so you're likely to come to the logical conclusion that Brut Champagne is dry. Meanwhile, you would naturally assume that Extra Dry is, exactly as it sounds, even drier than Brut. But in an unfortunate and confusing twist of words, Champagne falling into the Extra Dry category is actually sweeter than Brut Champagne. Levels of sweetness in Champagnes are classified based on the dosage, a blend of sugar and wine that's added to the bottles before they are sealed with a cork.

Brut Champagne is extremely commonly produced these days, and it's the most popular category of Champagne in the world. It's not the driest of all Champagnes, but rather a dry Champagne with just a touch of sweetness due to its added sugar content, which must fall between 0 and 12 grams of sugar per liter of wine. Champagne falls into the category of Extra Dry when the dosage reaches between 12 and 17 grams per liter.