Your Dairy Queen Blizzard Will Taste Like Banana Bread With This Secret Menu Hack

Dairy Queen has been getting more and more inventive with their Blizzard options, but if you want to try this flavor, you're going to have to ask for a secret menu item. This hack involves asking for a vanilla blizzard with graham cracker crumbs or crushed graham crackers, bananas, peanut butter, and chocolate chunks or pecans. When blended up, it tastes like a fresh piece of banana bread with peanut butter.

Some users prefer to leave the peanut butter out, some prefer to leave out the nuts, and some don't add chocolate chunks. There are plenty of small variations to the trick, which means it will never get old. Pricing varies and will depend on whether or not your location charges for extra toppings. It might cost you anywhere from $4.59 for a small to $6.19 for a large.