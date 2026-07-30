Your Dairy Queen Blizzard Will Taste Like Banana Bread With This Secret Menu Hack
Dairy Queen has been getting more and more inventive with their Blizzard options, but if you want to try this flavor, you're going to have to ask for a secret menu item. This hack involves asking for a vanilla blizzard with graham cracker crumbs or crushed graham crackers, bananas, peanut butter, and chocolate chunks or pecans. When blended up, it tastes like a fresh piece of banana bread with peanut butter.
Some users prefer to leave the peanut butter out, some prefer to leave out the nuts, and some don't add chocolate chunks. There are plenty of small variations to the trick, which means it will never get old. Pricing varies and will depend on whether or not your location charges for extra toppings. It might cost you anywhere from $4.59 for a small to $6.19 for a large.
There are lots of inventive ways to up your Blizzard game
Dairy Queen's Blizzard is definitely an iconic fast food treat for the ages, which is why fans of the dessert seem to be gaga for the Banana Bread Blizzard. No matter which change-up you choose, the general consensus is that it's a yummy diversion for the tastebuds. "Me and my DQ manager just made this and [heart eyes emojis] tastes great," remarked one Tik Tok user. "I just ordered this and it was AMAZING. My new fav. Thank you," another said, adding a praying hands emoji.
The Banana Bread version is just one of many Blizzards on Dairy Queen's secret menu that you can try. Popular menu hacks include asking for a Twix Blizzard with a chocolate cone dip and coconut to replicate the taste of Samoas, arguably the best Girl Scout cookies, or creating your own Birthday Cake Blizzard by combining a vanilla Blizzard with cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, and vanilla syrup. Satisfying your sweet tooth has never been more fun — or more inventive.