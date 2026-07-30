Ditch Bagged Popcorn: A Smarter Way To Make Microwave Popcorn That's Eco-Friendly

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Want to enjoy the benefits (and the fresh taste) of microwave popcorn without dealing with the waste caused by oily paper bags? There's a way to make popcorn in your microwave without having to buy box after box of prepared corn. Silicone popcorn poppers are collapsible, easy to wash, and don't need oil or butter to start the process. That means you'll avoid the oils many manufacturers use to get each bag of corn to pop. They also definitely won't waste as many paper products as one-and-done microwave poppers do, since they're multi-use vessels.

The device is simple enough to use; after being uncollapsed, the bowl is filled with popcorn intended for an air popper. A plastic or glass lid is then placed on top, and the popcorn is cooked for the amount of time recommended by each popper's instructions. The device uses hot air to pop the corn into shape. Then you can pull it from the microwave, elevate the popcorn by seasoning it to taste, and serve. For the best possible results, be sure to use the recommended setting on your microwave's power controls to avoid either burning kernels or ending up with a lot of unpopped ones. Since popcorn is made with its own special kind of corn, don't treat it like you would any regular corn on the cob. As with all microwave popcorn, keeping an eye on it — and keeping your nose open for that distinctive burnt popcorn smell — is the key to victory.