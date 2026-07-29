Jack Daniel's Strongest Whiskey Needed A Special Cork To Contain Its Power
If you've ever thought, "I wish this whiskey were so strong that it cannot be legally transported by airplane," then Jack Daniel's innovative, experimental, ultra-limited Coy Hill release was crafted with you in mind. When this top American whiskey brand's Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof hit shelves in 2022, it was the highest-proof spirit in brand history. Technically, the distillery's Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill debuted in the fall of 2021, clocking in between 137 and 148 proof. But roughly 55 barrels were held back from the 2021 single barrel expression for their exceptionally high concentration of evaporated aged whiskey (aka "the angel's share"), which yields an intensely high potency. The following summer, these extra-strength barrels got a limited release of their own. So potent was this Tennessee whiskey, in fact, that a special cork had to be designed to plug up the bottle and contain its alcohol vapors.
It's widely reported that Jack Daniels' powerful 2022 release was composed of five different proof points ranging from 143.6 (71.8% ABV) to 155.1 (77.6% ABV). Production was specially designed to yield an eyelash-vaporizing potency. Jack Daniel's Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof was aged at the highest elevation on the distillery grounds, specifically in the upper levels of the barrelhouses on Coy Hill.
Clearly, the process worked. The resulting alcohol vapors were so strong that they began to push the corks out of the bottles. In response, the Jack Daniel's team created a new cork design that would stay put. To be safe, owners were advised to store the bottles upright to avoid any excess pressure buildup.
Jack Daniel's Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof was rocket fuel in a bottle
For comparison, Jack Daniel's flagship Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey clocks in at the industry standard 40% ABV, nearly half the barrel strength of the Coy Hill line. Technically, the Coy Hill variety falls into hazmat designation, as 70% alcohol by volume is considered hazardous material by the FAA and is unable to be transported via air travel. Perhaps for this reason, the 2022 line was released in 375ml bottles exclusively available at retailers in Tennessee and at the Jack Daniel's Distillery.
So, how did it taste? A Reddit thread dedicated to Jack Daniel's 2021 single barrel expression (from which the higher-strength 2022 release evolved) describes a surprising balance between bakery flavors and straight ethanol: "Oatmeal, brown sugar, caramel, and some cinnamon," wrote one commenter. "I tend to get frustrated by bottles that make you work to pick out distinctive notes, even at higher proofs; this bottle didn't do any of that, and the notes came in loud and clear."
The American whiskey brand's Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof totes a similar flavor profile with familiar tasting notes of banana, baked apple, and cinnamon, followed by secondary tones of burnt sugar, cooked fruit, charred oak, molasses, brown sugar, and caramel. It follows the same mashbill as Jack Daniel's signature Old No. 7: 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. To get the most out of that expressive palate, some say that this high-octane beauty benefits from a splash of water to open it up before the long, full-bodied finish.