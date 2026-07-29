Jack Daniel's Strongest Whiskey Needed A Special Cork To Contain Its Power

If you've ever thought, "I wish this whiskey were so strong that it cannot be legally transported by airplane," then Jack Daniel's innovative, experimental, ultra-limited Coy Hill release was crafted with you in mind. When this top American whiskey brand's Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof hit shelves in 2022, it was the highest-proof spirit in brand history. Technically, the distillery's Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill debuted in the fall of 2021, clocking in between 137 and 148 proof. But roughly 55 barrels were held back from the 2021 single barrel expression for their exceptionally high concentration of evaporated aged whiskey (aka "the angel's share"), which yields an intensely high potency. The following summer, these extra-strength barrels got a limited release of their own. So potent was this Tennessee whiskey, in fact, that a special cork had to be designed to plug up the bottle and contain its alcohol vapors.

It's widely reported that Jack Daniels' powerful 2022 release was composed of five different proof points ranging from 143.6 (71.8% ABV) to 155.1 (77.6% ABV). Production was specially designed to yield an eyelash-vaporizing potency. Jack Daniel's Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof was aged at the highest elevation on the distillery grounds, specifically in the upper levels of the barrelhouses on Coy Hill.

Clearly, the process worked. The resulting alcohol vapors were so strong that they began to push the corks out of the bottles. In response, the Jack Daniel's team created a new cork design that would stay put. To be safe, owners were advised to store the bottles upright to avoid any excess pressure buildup.