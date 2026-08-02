Forget Lettuce: This Cheaper Substitute Has Just As Much Crunch And Is High In Fiber

With a recent major lettuce recall putting the leafy green in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, you can't blame shoppers for seeking an alternative. Lettuce has long been the ingredient of choice for adding freshness and crunch to everything from salads to cheeseburgers, but it's not the only vegetable to do the trick.

Cabbage be a very effective substitute for lettuce, and in many cases, it may be the superior choice. While lettuce may be crisp and refreshing, its high water content makes it delicate, so it can easily wilt when paired with hot or wet ingredients. Cabbage, meanwhile, has a denser, sturdier texture, allowing it to better maintain its crunch when shredded into well-dressed salads or stacked on a saucy burger. From a nutritional perspective, cabbage remains low in calories but generally contains higher levels of certain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than lettuce. Green cabbage contains more vitamins C, K, and B6 than iceberg lettuce, for example, and higher quantities of iron, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. Green cabbage also boasts nearly three times the amount of dietary fiber.

It's also worth noting that cabbage is often cheaper than lettuce, costing under 60 cents per pound (roughly $2 for a full head). At a time when food costs are soaring and every penny counts at the grocery store, cabbage is starting to look like more than just a substitute for lettuce – it may well be the better buy.