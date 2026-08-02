Forget Lettuce: This Cheaper Substitute Has Just As Much Crunch And Is High In Fiber
With a recent major lettuce recall putting the leafy green in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, you can't blame shoppers for seeking an alternative. Lettuce has long been the ingredient of choice for adding freshness and crunch to everything from salads to cheeseburgers, but it's not the only vegetable to do the trick.
Cabbage be a very effective substitute for lettuce, and in many cases, it may be the superior choice. While lettuce may be crisp and refreshing, its high water content makes it delicate, so it can easily wilt when paired with hot or wet ingredients. Cabbage, meanwhile, has a denser, sturdier texture, allowing it to better maintain its crunch when shredded into well-dressed salads or stacked on a saucy burger. From a nutritional perspective, cabbage remains low in calories but generally contains higher levels of certain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than lettuce. Green cabbage contains more vitamins C, K, and B6 than iceberg lettuce, for example, and higher quantities of iron, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. Green cabbage also boasts nearly three times the amount of dietary fiber.
It's also worth noting that cabbage is often cheaper than lettuce, costing under 60 cents per pound (roughly $2 for a full head). At a time when food costs are soaring and every penny counts at the grocery store, cabbage is starting to look like more than just a substitute for lettuce – it may well be the better buy.
Cabbage is more versatile than you might realize
Affordability and nutritional value aren't the only things that cabbage has going for it. For starters, it holds up far longer in the refrigerator than lettuce, so there's no rush to use it all within days of buying it. Cabbage is also incredibly versatile — you can eat it raw, stuff it, steam it, stir-fry it, or roast it. If you dabble in home fermentation, you can even turn it into tangy kimchi.
Finely shredded cabbage can replace lettuce in pretty much any salad, sandwich, burger, taco, or burrito. Napa cabbage tends to be softer, making it the more suitable choice for wraps, while green, red, and white cabbage are better when you want maximum crunch. There are also plenty of delicious recipes for cabbage that make the vegetable the star of the show, from global-inspired slaws to hearty winter soups. It's also an extremely handy ingredient for creating mouthwatering vegetarian dishes, such as cabbage au gratin or cheesy roasted cabbage wedges.
So the next time you buy a head of cabbage, don't think of it as just a budget replacement for lettuce. With its higher nutrient content, longer shelf life, and seemingly endless uses, it may be one of the best vegetables to have in your refrigerator.